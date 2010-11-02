Trending

WoW Played in Google TV Via Cloud Gaming

By Activision 

It's World of Warcraft streamed onto Google TV via a host PC.

Over the weekend Aftercad announced that Blizzard's World of Warcraft can be played on Google TV by way of using its GameString Adrenalin "personal cloud gaming" service. The catch is that the game doesn't play directly on the device-- it's streamed in from the consumer's PC to the TV's built-in Google Chrome browser.

"Our GameString technology represents the next generation in cloud gaming as it doesn't rely on downloads, plugins, java or obscure codecs to work," said Chris Boothroyd, CEO of Aftercad. "The proof is in the fact it works with the Google TV right out of the box while other cloud gaming services will have to write an app to run it on."

The company claims that GameString Adrenalin is different than other cloud gaming efforts by leveraging the full potential of Flash and HTML5 on the PC or mobile device. This supposedly improves game performance and offers publishers more options when designing and deploying online games.

"Our unique Gaming-as-a-Service (GaaS) and Dual Rendering technologies let the cloud do all the crunchy processing stuff while your web browser handles the game UI," reads the GameString FAQ. "This also means that you'll be able to make wicked game mashups just like other web 2.0 media and have friends join in from any web browser anywhere."

To demonstrate the platform's capabilities, the staff chose their favorite MMORPG as the first public demo seen in the video below. Interested PC gamers can sign up for the upcoming beta here.

30 Comments Comment from the forums
  • rrobstur 03 November 2010 01:42
    Yummmm, i want the new
  • spaceinvaderx 03 November 2010 01:45
    I wonder what the lag is like?
  • Aoster87 03 November 2010 01:51
    You best have a powerful router.
  • Hard Line 03 November 2010 01:53
    yeah a router that doesn't lock up with heavy use.....like my cough wrt54g and dlink 4500 "gaming" router
  • nforce4max 03 November 2010 01:57
    I am unimpressed, I would like someone to try this with 4 or more accounts at once like a true wow player. Playing wow atm.
    Reply
  • joytech22 03 November 2010 01:57
    Hard Lineyeah a router that doesn't lock up with heavy use.....like my cough wrt54g and dlink 4500 "gaming" router
    You think that's bad? i have a Thompson Modem and that bloody thing restarts for no reason at any time.
  • juncture 03 November 2010 02:02
    :O imagine the upcoming Crysis 2 being played on a notebook in a cafe!
  • Hard Line 03 November 2010 02:04
    upload a 20MB video to youtube ( daughter makes music videos) and locks up the wrt54g which then locks up the 4500.i have 4 wireless clients on the wrt and 2 wired clients to the 4500 ( had to make all wireless go to 54g cuz the 4500 would lock up 15 times a day... now it locks up once or twice a day
  • juncture 03 November 2010 02:05
    sorry for my above comment, forgot about the google tv part.. lol
  • Trialsking 03 November 2010 02:08
    If I am going to play on my big TV I want the aspect ratio at least correct. I am assuming he as the black bars on the side because it is using the monitor rez from his PC. Otherwise what is the point? To have the wrong aspect ratio and blurry graphix...hurray for nothing.
