'Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown' E3 Trailer Debuts

By Gaming 

Fans of Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown will still have to wait until 2018 to play the game, but that isn’t stopping Bandai Namco from putting out another trailer for it in time for E3.

The two-minute video shows more action-packed footage from the game’s main story, which involves a major conflict between the warring nations of Erusea and Osea. Some longtime fans will notice familiar locations, most notably the powerful Stonehenge gun arrays from Ace Combat 4: Shattered Skies. There are also some new locations, including the towering Space Elevator. 

Bandai Namco said that the delay into 2018 would allow the developers more time to polish the game. Ace Combat 7 is the first title in the series that will use the Unreal Engine 4 software, and the studio plans to add more realism to it, including intense dogfights in cloud cover and wind currents to accurately portray how an aircraft behaves in the air.

When the game comes out next year, it will be available on PC (via Steam), PlayStation 4, and the Xbox One. The studio also mentioned that the game is coming to Sony’s PSVR platform as an exclusive virtual reality title. However, Bandai Namco didn’t mention if it would support a hands-on-throttle-and-stick (HOTAS) control scheme for the VR version for an additional layer of immersion. If you’re at E3 next week, you’ll be able to check out Ace Combat 7 on the show floor.

NameAce Combat 7: Skies Unknown
TypeShooter, Aerial Combat
DeveloperBandai Namco
PublisherBandai Namco
PlatformsPC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4
Where To BuyAmazon
Release Date2018
4 Comments
  • gio2vanni86 10 June 2017 09:29
    The old ones were the best. They need to go back to being simulation instead of action simulations. I dont want press a button to have an action done for me. This used to be a pretty awesome arcade dog fighter game. Now its so bland and boring. I mean, i know the stories of them have been always been boring but seriously, go back to being a fun arcade dog fighter game and maybe have a little more realistic story to follow with some depth into it. Make it feel more alive. These fake stories never really make you feel like your important or your doing anything. There team seriously have the worst scripts for this IP that makes you want skip every single cut scene or story dialogue. Its pretty pathetic and boring. All we care about is the Aircrafts, and lots and lots of REAL dog fighting. I mean thats what i care about. Going to go boot up AC2 and AC3.
  • 10tacle 10 June 2017 18:14
    ^^That - it's why I loved the Jane's series hard core complex combat sims: AH-64 Longbow 2, F-15, and F/A-18. Very complex but highly realistic. Not for those who want to just jump in and start shooting down. You had to learn the aircraft's systems and the manual was nearly as thick as the real pilot's operating handbook on systems to manage.
  • barryv88 10 June 2017 19:40
    The most realistic flight sim I ever played - dating way back to around 1991 and good old MS DOS... Megafortress. A modified B-52 based on Dale Brown's famous novel.
    You had to do everything manually, controlling the piloting, navigating, weapons and defensive stations as you fly over Baghdad. That game had me hooked for months. Learning every weapon, avoiding enemy radar, flying long hours and returning to base safely, even while half the plane was shot to bits and engines on fire. I long for those adventures of pure glory.
    As for today's easy "arcade" style flying games? Meh...
  • DeadlyDays 10 June 2017 23:40
    aces high was pretty legit, I remember setting engine rpms and autopilot to climb and leaving for a few hours until bomber had gained enough alt for high alt bombing pass. also set the drop amount/delay on bombs to perfectly scatter them around target and having to adjust bombing sight to alt/speed before dropping.

    or taking a m10 out, turning off the engine, and tracking enemy tanks by sound :)
