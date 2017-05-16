Trending

'Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown' Release Pushed To 2018

Bandai Namco’s internal development team, Project Aces, announced that Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown won’t be ready in time for the planned October release. The developer pushed the launch date into 2018.

Bandai Namco’s Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown was one of the earliest announced titles for the then-upcoming Sony PlayStation VR. Sony revealed the Ace Combat 7 announcement trailer during the PlayStation Experience event in December 2015—more than a year before the PSVR’s eventual release. We first understood that Ace Combat 7 would be a PSVR exclusive, but we later found out that Project Aces is building the game for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Only part of the game is exclusive to PSVR.

Bandai Namco planned to release Ace Combat 7 in October 2017, but the team at Project Aces needs more time to polish the game. The developer said that releasing the game this year “would compromise [its] goal for the game.”

Project Aces is using Unreal Engine 4 to build Ace Combat 7, which allows the developer to simulate dogfighting at a higher level than ever before. The developer said that “at no other time in Ace Combat’s 20+ year history” could it provide such a realistic representation of flight combat, complete with details such as cloud cover and air currents. Project Aces wants to use those technologies proficiently, so it’s taking the time to do so.

Bandai Namco didn’t give a specific time frame for the new Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown release date. All we know for sure is that the game won’t be out until 2018. Project Aces said it would have more to say about the game at E3 2017, including a demo of a non-VR mission.

6 Comments Comment from the forums
  • eglass 16 May 2017 18:17
    I'd kill for a remake of 4/5/0/6 in the new engine if it's as good as they say.
  • 16 May 2017 21:04
    Remove me from your mailing list, Now
  • Max_x2 17 May 2017 01:23
    LOL! Yes, because this is the right place to ask for this. Why don't you just flag their emails as junk mail?
  • 10tacle 17 May 2017 16:16
    As a serious flight simmer, I've been waiting for a realistic military aviation combat sim since the Jane's series of the late 90s/early '00s. Everything since has been essentially arcade or just a part of a mission that has an arcade flight design (PS3's Warhawk, the Battlefield series, War Thunder).

    I want a military aviation combat sim with real flight dynamic capabilities like a serious civilian aviation simulator (FSX with serious payware add-on aircraft and Lockheed-Martin's Prepar3D)
  • James_595 18 May 2017 02:03
    @10TACLE What you're looking for is: Digital Combat Simulator
  • King Smoke216 18 May 2017 23:41
    Will they ever get this game out this game has been coming since 2012 and hasn't made it yet I hope it's going to be worth the wait all the others were good and didn't take so long!
