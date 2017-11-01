New Trailer For 'Ace Combat 7' Shows PSVR Gameplay

Those with a PSVR headset can take advantage of the exclusive VR content coming to Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown when it comes out next year. Bandai Namco released VR-based gameplay footage, which was briefly shown during the PlayStation media showcase earlier this week.

Inside the cockpit of a fighter jet, you’ll see the accurate assortment of dials, buttons, and screens that populate the interface. In the air, you’ll have a 360-degree field of view as you locate, fight, and avoid enemies. For an added touch of realism, weather effects, such as rain, will appear on your cockpit window as you fly through clouds.

Combat isn’t the only thing you can explore in virtual reality. You can sit in the cockpit and experience the plane’s takeoff procedure as it rises to the launch platform of an aircraft carrier. There’s also the option of visiting the hangar, where you can examine your aircraft from multiples angles on the ground or from the top of the ladder, which leads into the cockpit.

A company representative told us that the VR mode is exclusive to PlayStation VR. When we played the game at E3 with PSVR, we used a DualShock 4 controller, but the addition of a hands-on-stick-and-throttle (HOTAS) peripheral would make the experience more immersive. Thrustmaster sells a HOTAS device, the T.Flight Hotas 4, which works with the console. However, Bandai Namco hasn't said anything on the subject of the game’s additional support for other devices.

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown arrives sometime next year. For more information about the game, check out our E3 hands-on coverage. You can also watch the Gamescom trailer for more information about the characters involved in the conflict between Erusea and Osea.