Acer Nitro 32-Inch Curved Monitor Down to $169 at Amazon

Today at Amazon, you can find the Acer Nitro EDA320Q Pbiipx 32-inch gaming monitor for one of its best prices to date, according to the third party price tracking tool CamelCamelCamel. It’s been going for around $229 lately, but right now is discounted to $169.

This is a curved gaming display with an FHD resolution and AMD FreeSync Premium certification to back it up. This ensures a dense resolution, high refresh rate, low latency and low framerate compensation (LFC) support.

Acer Nitro EDA320Q Pbiipx: now $169 at Amazon (was $229)

The Acer Nitro EDA320Q Pbiipx gaming monitor features a 32-inch VA panel with a curvature rated at 1500R. It has an FHD resolution which measures up to 1920 x 1080 alongside a refresh rate that caps out at 165Hz. The response time can get as low as 1ms and the brightness hits a max of 250 nits.

There are a couple of options for video input including one Display Port and one HDMI port. It also has a 3.5mm jack for connecting external audio peripherals. The monitor is supported by Amazon’s 30-day return policy as well as a limited manufacturer’s warranty from Acer.

Visit the Acer Nitro EDA320Q Pbiipx product page at Amazon for more details and purchase options. As of writing, it’s not clear for how long the discount will be available.