Adata Releases XPG Hunter DDR4 Memory Modules

Adata XPG Hunter (Image credit: Adata)

Adata is expanding its XPG gaming brand with a new family of memory products. The XPG Hunter DDR4 memory kits will be available in both conventional DIMM and SO-DIMM formats.

The new XPG Hunter modules come with a black PCB that's complemented by a matching low-profile heatsink. They flaunt a no-frills design that is devoid of any flashy RGB lighting. The sticks are fully compatible with XMP 2.0 so you can configure them easily inside the BIOS on compatible platforms.

The DIMM modules are available in 8GB, 16GB, and 32GB capacities. There are only two memory speeds to choose from: DDR4-2666 and DDR4-3000. The first has CL16-18-18 timings and runs at 1.20V, while the latter comes with CL16-20-20 timings and requires 1.35V.

Adata XPG Hunter (Image credit: Adata)

When it comes to the XPG Hunter SO-DIMM modules, you can find them in the same 8GB, 16GB and 32GB sizes as the DIMM offerings. The DDR4-2666 stick has CL18-18-18 timings while the DDR4-3000 stick has slightly tighter timings at CL17-19-19. Both SO-DIMM memory modules operate at 1.20V.

Adata didn't reveal pricing for its XPG Hunter modules. The manufacturer also emphasizes that the exact availability for the new modules varies by region and encourages customers to check with their nearest Adata retailer.