Adata (Sort Of) Releases The XPG SX9000 NVMe SSD

Adata released its latest NVMe 1.2 SSD, the XPG SX9000, with the hope of catering to "gamers and PC overclockers."

The company said in a press release that the XPG SX9000 offers up to 2,800MBps read and 1,450MBps write speeds over the PCIe3x4 interface in an M.2 2280 form factor. It also said the drive features a new Marvell controller, but it seems to have meant "new to Adata," because the XPG SX9000 uses the same Marvell 88SS1093 (Eldora) controller as the Plextor M8Pe series of SSDs we reviewed all the way back in March.

Adata will offer the series in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB capacity sizes. The XPG SX9000 is rated for a TBW of up to 1,000TB—the company said that's "at least 20% more" data than 2.5" SATA consumer SSDs—and has a 2 million hour mean time between failures (MTBF) rating. It also has a five-year warranty, so if you do encounter problems before those 2 million hours run out, you won't have to worry about being left high and dry.

This is actually the second time we've heard about the XPG SX9000. The first was back at Computex 2017, and we left with these impressions:

The Adata XPG SX9000 sits at the top of the SX pyramid in both features and performance. The drive sports a Marvell Eldora 8-channel controller paired with Toshiba 15nm MLC flash and an electric red printed circuit board. The drive will exist as long as Toshiba can supply the planar NAND that we expect to be end of life, or priced out of consumer products, by the end of the year. It's too bad because the 2,800 MBps sequential read and 1,500 MBps sequential write speeds are phenomenal. The drive features low-density parity check to ensure long life for drives that range from 256Gb to 1TB. You may want to buy a few before the TLC apocalypse hits.

Adata said in its press release that the XPG SX9000 has been officially launched, but the company didn't offer any information about pricing or availability. Quick searches of Amazon and Newegg returned zero results for the XPG SX9000, though its little brothers, the XPG SX8000 and SX7000, were in stock. The retailers could just be lagging a bit behind in listing the drive, but that doesn't make today's news any less odd.