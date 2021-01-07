Adata XPG's Xenia Xe Gaming Laptop Is Ultrabook Slim

Adata has introduced its first thin-and-light gaming laptop that was designed in collaboration with Intel. The XPG Xenia Xe notebook is an elegant 15.6-inch machine built around Intel's latest 11th Generation Core i5/i7 'Tiger Lake' processors with the latest Intel Iris Xe graphics and several expandability options.

Adata's XPG Xenia Xe notebook comes in a sleek CNC-machined anodized aluminum chassis that houses a 15.6-inch Full-HD IPS 400-nits display with touch support and has ultra-thin 4.9-millimeter bezels on the sides to make the device slightly narrower. The laptop is just 11~14.9 millimeters thick at its thinnest/thickest points and weighs 1.65 kilograms (3.6 pounds). To add some gaming spirit to the rather strict design, the chassis has a light bar on its front panel.

The XPG Xenia Xe machine is powered by Intel's quad-core Core i5-1135G7 or Core i7-1165G7 processor featuring Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 with 80/96 execution units (which translates to 640/768 stream processors with an up to 1.6/2 FP32 TFLOPS of performance). The processor is paired with up to 16GB of 128-bit LPDDR4X memory and an up to 1TB XPG Gammix S50 Lite SSD featuring a PCIe 4.0 x4 interface and up to 3500 MB/s sequential read and 3200 MB/s sequential write speeds. The modular SSD can be upgraded over time, something that is not common on thin-and-light designs.

To ensure consistently high CPU performance, the notebook has air vents on the front, bottom, and rear panels and a cooling system that does not allow processor temperature to exceed 84°C under loads while producing an (up to) 40.8 dB noise level.

For those who need additional graphics performance, the XPG Xenia Xe has a Thunderbolt 4 port to connect an external GPU box. Other connectivity capabilities are pretty typical for this class of PCs and include an Intel AX201 Wi-Fi 6/Bluetooth 5.1 module, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, an HDMI 2.0b output, and a 3.5-mm audio jack for headsets.

Input devices of the XPG Xenia Xe include a membrane white backlit keyboard, precision trackpad, 720p webcam with Windows Hello and presence detection support, quad-microphone array, and standard speakers.

While Adata calls its XPG Xenia Xe a gaming laptop, it was also designed for productivity and light content creation, so the company equipped it with a rather capacious 73Wh battery that allows it to work for up to 12 hours with maximum screen brightness and multiple applications running in the background, as well as up to 16 hours with a looped video running on a screen set to 100 nits (based on BAPCo's MobileMark 2018).

The PC is said to be Intel Evo-certified, so expect it to support all the bells and whistles that Intel's latest Tiger Lake platform has to offer when it comes to responsiveness, performance, and connectivity.

Adata's XPG Xenia Xe laptops will be available in the coming months. The Xenia Xe i5 will carry an MSRP of $1,599, whereas the Xenia Xe i7 will cost $1,799. Both systems will be bundled with Adata's XPG Precog headset as well as the XPG Battleground mousepad.