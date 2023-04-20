MSI Afterburner Finally Gets RTX 40 and RX 7000 Series Update

MSI Afterburner has finally received its first update in over a year, adding new support for Nvidia RTX 40 series and AMD RX 7000 series GPUs, as well as monitoring support for Intel's A-series Arc GPUs. The update has also added a plethora of minor updates, that apply to new and old GPUs, enhancing MSI Afterburner's capabilities and stability.

Afterburner development halted unexpectedly one year ago, due to sanctions relating to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. MSI ran into problems paying its Afterburner developer, known as 'Unwinder', who lives in Ukraine, causing him to think the Afterburner project would be done for good. But thankfully that never happened, and MSI was able to circumvent the payment issues and get Unwinder back on his feet developing new updates for Afterburner.

As a result, this new MSI Afterburner update is huge and has added a ton of features to get the overclocking app updated to current standards. The biggest feature update is added support for Nvidia's RTX 40 series graphics cards, and support for AMD's Radeon RX 7900 series graphics cards, enabling gamers to monitor and overclock these new GPUs. Intel Arc GPU support is halfway there, with monitoring support being implemented in the new update. Sadly overclocking support is absent due to x64 limitations with Intel's hardware control API.

Additionally, GA103 and GDDR6X-based versions of the RTX 3060 Ti are now supported, as well as some AMD and Nvidia GPU PCI device IDs relating to future GPU hardware. Experimental CPU support has also been added, including 13th Gen Intel Core Raptor Lake CPUs and AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors, which will enable MSI to monitor core utilization, clock speeds, thermals, and more on these new chips.

RivaTuner is also receiving a massive update if you install it in conjunction with MSI Afterburner. The monitoring tool has been upgraded to version 7.3.4, adding a whopping 100 compatibility enhancements, changes, and new features to the application.

The new update can be downloaded here.