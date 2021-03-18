Alienware's Latest Laptops Debut Cherry MX Ultra-Low Profile Mechanical Switches

Alienware and Cherry have partnered to bring new Cherry MX Ultra Low Profile switches to the Alienware m15 R4 and m17 R4, the companies announced today. If it works well, it could be a crucial step in making the experience of gaming on those notebooks more like gaming on a desktop.



The MX Ultra Low Profile switches fit in a 3.5mm design with 1.8mm of key travel. It features stainless steel components that look sort of like wings. Alienware and Cherry claim the switches are rated for 15 million keystrokes per key and feature "two-piece" keycaps with a "gold-based cross-point contact system" to keep the keys sturdy with every press.

(Image credit: Cherry)

(Image credit: Cherry)

For the acoustically inclined, Alienware tweeted out a teaser yesterday that it has confirmed is the sound of the keys being typed on:

Super 🍒 sweet 🍒 news is dropping tomorrow. Until then 🤫@cherrymx pic.twitter.com/YKkdMhpG7aMarch 17, 2021 See more