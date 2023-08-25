All the AMD RX 7800 XT and RX 7700 XT Graphics Cards

AMD just announced its upcoming Radeon RX 7800 XT and Radeon RX 7700 XT cards at Gamescom 2023. The new GPUs are slated to launch on September 6, looking to join the ranks of the best graphics cards — or at least try to. Here's a quick rundown of the specifications and all the cards shown so far. All of these should go on sale in various regions of the world, on September 6.



One thing worth pointing out is that there will be no "Made By AMD" (MBA) models of the Radeon RX 7700 XT. That GPU will only be available through AMD's partners, while the reference model RX 7800 XT does exist. It's an interesting change of pace for AMD, as certainly it could have used the same base design for both GPUs — several of its partners are doing precisely that. Perhaps it's just trying to throw a bone to the AIB partners by not competing directly at launch.

Swipe to scroll horizontally AMD RX 7800 XT and RX 7700 XT / Navi 32 Specifications Graphics Card RX 7800 XT RX 7700 XT Architecture Navi 32 Navi 32 Process Technology TSMC N5 + N6 TSMC N5 + N6 Transistors (Billion) ? + 4x 2.05 ? + 3x 2.05 Die size (mm^2) 200? + 150 200? + 113 Compute Units 60 54 GPU Cores (Shaders) 3840 3456 AI Cores 120 108 RT Accelerators 60 54 Boost Clock (MHz) 2430 2544 VRAM Speed (Gbps) 19.5 18 VRAM (GB) 16 12 VRAM Bus Width 256 192 Infinity Cache 64 48 ROPs 128? 96? TMUs 240 216 TFLOPS FP32 (Boost) 37.3 35.2 TFLOPS FP16 (Boost) 74.6 70.4 Bandwidth (GBps) 624 432 TDP (watts) 263 245 Launch Date Sept 6, 2023 Sept 6, 2023 Launch Price $499 $449

AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT Reference Card

First up, we have AMD's own reference model. It has a similar design and aesthetic to the existing RX 7900 XTX, RX 7900 XT, and RX 7600 reference cards. You get a nice-looking black shroud, plus two fans this time, with a 2.5-slot width (give or take). There's no RGB lighting to speak of, so it's like the 7900 XT and 7600 in that respect. Power comes via dual 8-pin connectors, which is sort of required for the 263W TBP. (Technically, an 8-pin plus 6-pin plus the PCIe x16 slot would provide up to 300W, but it's generally safer to use dual 8-pin.)



AMD hasn't said much about the cooler's internal design, but we'd guess it will also use a vapor chamber. Otherwise, the two relatively small fans might not provide adequate cooling. Certainly, we expect the reference card to run a bit louder and/or hotter than third-party cards with triple fans and larger coolers.

ASRock RX 7800 XT Cards

AMD provided images of three different ASRock cards, all RX 7800 XT models. Again, using the same PCB and cooler with RX 7700 XT variants should be trivial, but we have no word on whether or not ASRock will do that. (We'd guess yes.) The Phantom Gaming represents the top model, typically with a higher factory overclock, triple fans and plenty of RGB lighting. The Steel Legend tweaks the cooling shroud and comes in white rather than black/gray, with RGB lighting on all three fans. Finally, the Challenger represents an entry-level card with dual fans and only a dash of RGB.



It's not clear from the pictures provided, but we expect all three models will feature dual 8-pin connectors. The Challenger will likely cost $499, while the other two will probably have a $10 to $50 premium attached. The Phantom Gaming and Challenger also come with integrated rims on the fans, while the Steel Legend does not.

Asus RX 7800 XT and RX 7700 XT Cards

Asus has only shown one model so far, the TUF Gaming edition. However, the design will be used for both the 7800 XT and 7700 XT, and there's also a white variant of the RX 7800 XT — no word yet on whether there will be a white 7700 XT as well. TUF Gaming isn't Asus's lowest-tier brand; you get triple fans and a bit of RGB lighting. We'll have to see where retail pricing lands, but Asus often charges more for its hardware than competitors. It also tends to provide slightly higher-end options, like dual BIOS and integrated rims on the fans, for what that's worth.

Biostar RX 7800 XT and RX 7700 XT Cards

Biostar likewise only has a single dual-fan model being shown right now, but it will also be available in both RX 7800 XT and RX 7700 XT variants. We'd venture a guess that these will be base MSRP cards, though we're still hoping AMD will drop the prices on both GPUs by at least $50 before the official launch.

Gigabyte RX 7800 XT and RX 7700 XT Cards

Gigabyte has a traditional triple-fan WindForce model for the 7800 XT and 7700 XT. Or maybe it's a Gaming model? It's tough to tell from the single rendering released by AMD. Like many other vendors, Gigabyte isn't using the higher quality fans that include an integrated rim. That improves static pressure and generally results in better cooling properties, though you can always spin regular fans at higher RPMs to make up the difference.

PowerColor RX 7800 XT and RX 7700 XT Cards

PowerColor has three different models being shown, two for the 7800 XT and 7700 XT and one exclusive to the 7700 XT (for now). All three models have fans with integrated rims. The Red Devil represents PowerColor's top line with larger overclocks, the Hell Hound is for the middle tier, and there's a vanilla card with no RGB lighting for the base model.

Sapphire RX 7800 XT and RX 7700 XT Cards

Sapphire also has three different models being shown, and all three will come in 7800 XT and 7700 XT variations. The Nitro (first in the gallery) represents the highest tier, as far as we're aware, followed by the Pure (second image) and then the vanilla Pulse. All of these use Sapphire's updated angular fans with integrated rims, which have proven capable as far as cooling and noise levels are concerned in our RX 7900 XTX/XT reviews.

Vastamor RX 7800 XT and RX 7700 XT Cards

Vastamor isn't a brand we've heard of previously, and it's probably more for the Asian and/or European markets. Anyway, it has a single model with triple fans that feature integrated rims, and will come in both 7800 XT and 7700 XT variants.

XFX RX 7800 XT and RX 7700 XT Cards

XFX will have rather large QICK 310 cards for both the RX 7800 XT and RX 7700 XT. These have triple fans, though the middle fan is visibly smaller. Otherwise, there are no integrated rims on the fans and no RGB lighting to speak of.

Yeston RX 7800 XT and RX 7700 XT Cards

Last in our list, and alphabetically, Yeston will have a Sakura edition card for both the 7800 XT and 7700 XT. Yeston doesn't show up too much in the U.S., though we have seen cards listed occasionally at places like Newegg. There appears to be RGB lighting around the edges of the card, or perhaps just light blue lighting, with a lighter-themed aesthetic.