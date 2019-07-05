Amazon Seeks Permission to Launch 3,236 Internet Satellites
Credit: Shutterstock
Amazon wants the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to give it the go-ahead to launch 3,236 satellites that would be used to establish a globe-spanning internet network. Seeking Alpha reported that Amazon expects "to offer service to tens of millions of underserved customers around the world" via the network, which the company is developing under the code-name Project Kuiper.
News of Project Kuiper broke in April, when Amazon uncharacteristically confirmed its work on the project to GeekWire. The company often declines to comment on reports concerning its plans; it seems the development of thousands of internet-providing satellites is the exception. The company had yet to seek FCC approval for the project, though, which is what Seeking Alpha reported today.
So what does this plan to offer space internet with a weird name actually involve? Amazon explained in April:
“Project Kuiper is a new initiative to launch a constellation of low Earth orbit satellites that will provide low-latency, high-speed broadband connectivity to unserved and underserved communities around the world. This is a long-term project that envisions serving tens of millions of people who lack basic access to broadband internet. We look forward to partnering on this initiative with companies that share this common vision.”
Expanding Internet access has become something of an obsession among tech companies. Google offers fiber Internet services as well as its own cellular network, Facebook scrapped plans to offer internet access via drones in June 2018, and Amazon isn't the only company hoping to use low Earth orbit satellites to allow previously unconnected people to finally join the rest of the world online. It's a bit of a trend.
Project Kuiper could potentially bring Amazon closer to Blue Origin, the space exploration company founded by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, should they collaborate on the satellite network. Even if the companies don't, connecting more people to the Internet could be a boon for Amazon. The company wouldn't necessarily have to convince those people to buy things from its marketplace, either, thanks to the variety of digital services it offers.
Yeah,I suppose space X would be the only viable way to do this.
How much does a single traditional launch cost anyway?And how much for a space X?
Still, over 3000...? Damn!
On the other hand, enough abuse from att, comcast.
Ay am conflicted
Not a mention that SpaceX is already starting to launch a constellation with the same goals, really?
And not made clear that this is a project of Jeff Bezos, as is Blue Origin. Both are his companies, they can't get closer together, but this is a way to get Amazon money directly into Blue Origin's Bank accounts lol
It really sounds like either this author isn't familiar with the subject, or is specifically trying to avoid mentioning SpaceX, or that Blue Origin and Amazon are sister companies already working together. Kinda wierd, and very poor reporting quality.
The low hanging fruit is that nobody forces you to spell it properly lol
The more intellectual fruit is that Tom's Hardware has always been a reliable source of information, and this is just shoddy work that does not do their reputation justice.
Huh? The article specifically says:
Amazon is a publicly-traded company. Certainly, Bezos has a lot of influence over its actions, but it's not "his", nor does he have the majority of voting shares. Because of this, Bezos can't simply order Amazon to work with Blue Origin - he would need to go through a fair bidding process, or else he could be subject to civil and criminal prosecution.
Data on the funding of Blue Origin seems less forthcoming. In that case, it's safe to say that Bezos probably owns a controlling-stake. So, it's not a stretch to say it's "his". If he has no other investors to worry about, then he could personally subsidize the project from Blue Origin's side, so that it could out-compete any rival bids on the project. He'd still have to convince the board, but that shouldn't be too hard.
It really sounds like you didn't read the article, completely. Kinda weird, and very poor commenting quality.
I realize they could've named it after Kuiper, the astronomer, however it immediately brings to mind the Kuiper Belt.
Unfortunately, I expect it will more resemble an Oort cloud than the Kuiper Belt. Let's hope it's not as fertile a source of projectiles (i.e. comets) as the Oort cloud...
From what I've heard, plans to track and manage these large constellations of micro-satellites are presently lagging the deployment plans. If space debris gets out of hand, it could ruin space for everyone.
Yes, I read the article, and yes, in an odd way he indicated a relationship between the two, kind of like saying, Bob is the son of Jeff, who might get closer to Sue, who has Jeff as her father.
It's accurate, but downplays the relationship and Is just an odd way to word it.
Jeff is the shareholder with the highest percentage of shares, and while not a majority, gives him a lot of direct influence, but that's a minor point compared to the fact that he is, and always has been, the driving force behind Amazon, and if Amazon is proposing this project, it means that Jeff is behind it, and when he presented it to the Board, it would have included working with Blue Origin.
To say that anyone other than Jeff is behind the project, or that BO wasn't part of the plan from the beginning, is just ridiculous.
And no, there is no law that a company has to put bids out for everything, especially not between sister companies. That's a requirement among government contracts and such, but the only requirement for a publicly traded company is that it is in the best interest of the shareholders.
Also, there is the issue of trade secrets and proprietary information, and by keeping it all in-house, they get a better competitive advantage, even if costs might be a little higher.
Now, Blue Origin.
Jeff funds it to the tune of about a billion dollars per year out of pocket. It's his company. And he may have some other investors too, but they would be people on board with his plans and if not, he could buy them out in a heart beat.
So when he goes to the Amazon board and tells them his plans for space internet, using BO rockets, and lays out the costs, and what BO will contribute (probably a lot more than just launch services, they would probably be building the satellites as well, for much less than any Old Space contractor, because he doesn't have to make a big profit), they are probably going to approve it, because he has shown that his ideas are worth following. (though BO still has to show some actual flights, and working engines, but that's a different topic lol)
And I also noticed that you didn't say anything about the total lack of mention of SpaceX as the main competitor, with satellites already being launched. Any defense of that? Lol
No, not a law requiring a bidding process, but Bezos stands to gain as a major investor of Blue Origin. Therefore, he should not be involved in the vendor selection, from Amazon's side, because it's a conflict of interest. I'm no expert on securities law or anti-corruption legislation, but I'd be surprised if failing to do so wouldn't violate some statute. And if he cuts Amazon bad deal to favor Blue Origin, he'd certainly expose Amazon to lawsuits by shareholders.
Please define "sister companies", in this context, and explain why that makes any legal difference.
If they're independent companies, then it's not in-house.
Yes, the article would've been more complete, had it mentioned SpaceX' StarLink plan. Why does it merit a "Lol", if I don't take issue with all of your points?
If you're fishing for an affirmation, there you have it.
Then he could provide the Internet to all parts of the globe and have surveillance of all parts of the globe as well.
Save all video recordings for a week and use it to combat crime.
Reminds me of an article a read a few years ago, but on a much larger scale.
https://www.theatlantic.com/national/archive/2014/04/sheriffs-deputy-compares-drone-surveillance-of-compton-to-big-brother/360954/