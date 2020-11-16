Big Clocks for Big Navi: RX 6800 To Overclock Past 2.5 GHz at 60 Celsius

Three weeks ago, AMD finally took the wraps off its next-gen RDNA2-based 'Big Navi' graphics cards, and since there have been many leaks about the RX 6800, RX 6800 XT, and RX 6900 XT. Today, we caught wind of a particularly interesting rumor, namely that the RX 6800 can overclock to over 2.5 GHz while maintaining reasonable core temperatures.

Big Navi clock speeds that make Nvidia cry...➡️ 2532MHz average OC➡️ 60° GPU core temp➡️ stable! pic.twitter.com/nJzEbmzDtJNovember 13, 2020

The leak in question comes from CapFrameX on Twitter, who shared a screenshot with the interesting results. The GPU on the RX 6800 is shown running at an average clock speed of 2532 MHz with a peak at 2553 MHz, and this is while running at full load.

The temperature noted is averaged at 60 Celsius with the highest figure at just 63 Celsius, which are respectable figures. Power consumption is 208W on average with a peak at 269W -- though note that this is only GPU power consumption. The total board power is likely about 50W more than this due to consumption by the memory and power subsystem.

Stock, AMD says that the RX 6800 will run at 1815 MHz 'Game Clock' and boost up to 2105 MHz, so the above numbers are impressive, to say the least. Given the moderate temperature of 60 Celsius, one could almost be lead to believe that this is stock performance, but it's not.

This temperature is right about where a liquid-cooled card runs at under a moderate overclock, so we mustn't rule out that as a possibility. There has been much news of liquid cooled Big Navi cards, so it wouldn't come as a surprise.

The launch for the RX 6800 and 6800 XT is scheduled for November 18th, so we'll know more soon. The RX 6800 is AMD's mid-tier card that is set to launch for $579 with the RX 6800 XT landing in at $649.