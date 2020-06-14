AMD B550 Motherboards Now Available For Preorder Starting at $115

AMD's B550 motherboards are officially due on June 16, however, you can start to preorder them at major retailers. With AMD previously stating that over 60 designs were in development, Newegg's listings are just a partial portion of a bigger list of motherboards that you can expect when launch date comes.
Newegg has posted 25 different AMD B550 motherboards, spanning from big-name vendors, such as Asus, ASRock, Gigabyte and MSI. The plethora of offerings include form factors that start from mini-ITX to the conventional ATX sizes. There are RGB-infested motherboards as well as more discrete options.
In regards to pricing, the accessible B550 models cost $114.99 with the high-end B550 models topping out at $299.99, which steps dangerously into X570 pricing territory. For a bit of context, budget X570 motherboards start at $159.99 so it would worthwhile to give X570 a look if the B550 motherboard that you have in mind surpasses that price point.
AMD B550 Motherboard Pricing
|Model
|Pricing
|Form Factor
|Power Delivery Subsystem
|Memory Slots / Capacity
|PCIe x16 Slots
|SATA Ports
|M.2 Slots
|Ethernet
|Wi-Fi
|ASRock B550 Taichi
|$299.99
|ATX
|16 Phases
|4 / 128GB
|3
|8
|2
|1 (2.5G)
|WiFi 802.11ax
|Gigabyte B550 Aorus Master
|$279.99
|ATX
|16 Phases
|4 / 128GB
|3
|6
|2
|1 (2.5G)
|WiFi 802.11ax
|Asus ROG Strix B550-E Gaming
|$279.99
|ATX
|16 Phases
|4 / 128GB
|3
|6
|2
|1 (2.5G)
|WiFi 802.11ax
|Asus ROG Strix B550-I Gaming
|$229.99
|Mini-ITX
|8 Phases
|2 / 64GB
|1
|4
|2
|1 (2.5G)
|WiFi 802.11ax
|ASRock Phantom Gaming B550 PG Velocita
|$219.99
|ATX
|14 Phases
|4 / 128GB
|2
|6
|2
|1 (2.5G)
|No
|Asus ROG Strix B550-F Gaming (Wi-Fi)
|$209.99
|ATX
|14 Phases
|4 / 128GB
|2
|6
|2
|1 (2.5G)
|WiFi 802.11ax
|ASRock B550 Phantom Gaming-ITX/ax
|$199.99
|Mini-ITX
|8 Phases
|2 / 64GB
|1
|4
|2
|1 (2.5G)
|WiFi 802.11ax
|Asus ROG Strix B550-F Gaming
|$189.99
|ATX
|14 Phases
|4 / 128GB
|2
|6
|2
|1 (2.5G)
|No
|Gigabyte B550 Aorus Pro AC
|$189.99
|ATX
|12 Phases
|4 / 128GB
|3
|6
|2
|1 (2.5G)
|WiFi 802.11ax
|ASRock B550 Extreme4
|$184.99
|ATX
|14 Phases
|4 / 128GB
|2
|6
|2
|1 (2.5G)
|No
|Asus TUF Gaming B550M-Plus WiFi
|$179.99
|microATX
|10 Phases
|4 / 128GB
|2
|4
|2
|1 (2.5G)
|WiFi 802.11ax
|ASRock B550 Steel Legend
|$179.99
|ATX
|14 Phases
|4 / 128GB
|2
|6
|2
|1 (2.5G)
|No
|Gigabyte B550 Aorus Pro
|$179.99
|ATX
|12 Phases
|4 / 128GB
|3
|6
|2
|1 (2.5G)
|No
|MSI MAG B550 Tomahawk
|$179.99
|ATX
|12 Phases
|4 / 128GB
|2
|6
|2
|2 ( 2.5G & 1G)
|No
|Asus TUF Gaming B550-Plus
|$169.99
|ATX
|10 Phases
|4 / 128GB
|2
|6
|2
|1 (2.5G)
|No
|MSI MAG B550M Mortar WiFi
|$169.99
|microATX
|10 Phases
|4 / 128GB
|2
|6
|2
|1 (2.5G)
|WiFi 802.11ax
|MSI MAG B550M Mortar
|$159.99
|microATX
|10 Phases
|4 / 128GB
|2
|6
|2
|1 (2.5G)
|No
|Asus TUF Gaming B550M-Plus
|$159.99
|microATX
|10 Phases
|4 / 128GB
|2
|4
|2
|1 (2.5G)
|No
|Gigabyte B550 Aorus Elite
|$159.99
|ATX
|12 Phases
|4 / 128GB
|3
|4
|2
|1 (2.5G)
|No
|ASRock B550M Steel Legend
|$154.99
|microATX
|10 Phases
|4 / 128GB
|2
|6
|2
|1 (2.5G)
|No
|Asus Prime B550M-A WiFi
|$149.99
|microATX
|8 Phases
|4 / 128GB
|1
|4
|2
|1 (1G)
|WiFi 802.11ax
|ASRock B550 Pro4
|$134.99
|ATX
|8 Phases
|4 / 128GB
|2
|6
|2
|1 (1G)
|No
|ASRock B550 Phantom Gaming 4/ac
|$124.99
|ATX
|8 Phases
|4 / 128GB
|2
|4
|2
|1 (1G)
|WiFi 802.11ac
|ASRock B550 Phantom Gaming 4
|$114.99
|ATX
|8 Phases
|4 / 128GB
|2
|4
|2
|1 (1G)
|No
|ASRock B550M Pro4
|$114.99
|microATX
|8 Phases
|4 / 128GB
|2
|6
|2
|1 (1G)
|No
Not that it's a contest, but ASRock sells the most expensive B550 motherboard at Newegg's online store. The B550 Taichi, which comes in at $299.99, boasts a power delivery subsystem that features a 16-phase design. The B550 motherboard provides four DDR4 memory slots for up to 128GB of memory and three PCIe x16 slots to setup a three-way CrossFire configuration.
ASRock's over-engineered B550 motherboard sports eight SATA III ports and two M.2 ports for storage. You also get to take advantage of 2.5G Ethernet networking and WiFi 802.11ax and Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity as well.
Mini-ITX options arrive in form of the Asus ROG Strix B550-I Gaming and ASRock B550 Phantom Gaming-ITX/ax that carry price tags of $229.99 and $199.99, respectively. Given the reduce landscape, both motherboards share similar characteristics. You receive a 8-phase power delivery subsystem, two DDR4 memory slots for uo to 64GB and a single PCIe 4.0 x16 slot.
The pair of mini-ITX motherboards supply four SATA III ports and two M.2 slots for storage. In addition to the 2.5G Ethernet port, they also boast a combination of WiFi 802.11ax and Bluetooth 5.1.
When it comes to entry-level models, Newegg sells the ASRock B550 Phantom Gaming 4 and ASRock B550M Pro4 for $114.99 each. The first comes in an ATX form factor, while the latter is a microATX motherboard. Both equally leverage a 8-phase power delivery system, four DDR4 memory slots, two PCIe x16 slots and Gigabit Ethernet networking. The two ASRock B550 motherboard are equipped with two M.2 ports, but the B550M Pro4 does come with two additional SATA III ports, increasing the total to six.
Don't be despaired if you didn't find a B550 motherboard that satisfies your needs and/or budget. More B550 offerings should be on the way.
Back-panel connectivity on a lot of these lower-priced boards looks a bit bare-bones too though, considering the starting prices relative to B450. B550 boards don't really look particularly great until you get around the $160 price range, which is moving into X570 territory. The difference in pricing between B550 and X570 doesn't seem particularly large for a given feature-set. I kind of get the impression that manufacturers might have hiked launch prices a bit due to the current B450 shortages.
There isn't that big of a difference between B550 and X570 to begin with. This is because the PCIE 4.0 comes from the CPU. The main difference is just the uplink (pcie 3.0 vs 4.0). Although you get more SATA, USB etc.... I wouldn't consider them major differences.
Although x570 chipset also provides you with 16 PCIE 4.0 lanes, but the extra bandwidth from PCIE 4.0 cannot be fully utilised. This is because the uplink is just 4 lanes.
Depending on board design, manufacturers may utilise the chipset for additional M.2 slots. So, where you install your M.2 drive may have an effect on performance. If you utilise all the slots for RAID, then you may face bottleneck.
People tend to think that the extra chipset lanes are bad because of the 4 lanes only to CPU , well they miss the point , it is not about the total lanes bandwidth , it is about having the ability to add more hardware to they system and thats it , and 99% of use you will not use them together .. you will never see the bottleneck at all ..
If the purpose is just about adding more hardware, then pcie 4.0 serves no purpose since 3.0 can do everything. Cost less and runs cooler too.
Yes, its sufficient if you run only 1 ssd on the chipset. But if you runs 2, then no.
PCIe 3.0 was good enough for everyone... until NVMe SSDs came about and almost immediately made 3.0 seem no longer adequate and 4.0 SSDs are about to make even 4.0 look uncomfortably tight.
actually you can run 3 M2 on chipset if the motherboard connects all the lanes and this is very useful , in case you want more space and your M2 drives are full you will need to add another one for more storage , not for more performance ...
and PCIe 4.0 came with Gen4 link between the CPU and Chipset , so it is still useful and can give you full speed as well .