AMD Updates Crimson ReLive Driver For RX 570, RX 580

It's been quite the week for AMD. The company released its Ryzen 5 processors, its RX 570 and RX 580 graphics cards, and it had to contend with Microsoft rolling out the Windows 10 Creators Update to general consumers. To keep pace with all those changes, the company released Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.4.3 with support for the new graphics cards and the latest-and-greatest update to Windows 10.

In case you haven't heard: Ryzen 5 processors are supposed to be even more budget friendly than the Ryzen 7 lineup released earlier this year. They were accompanied by the A320 chipset, which manufacturers rushed to support with new motherboards, and then followed by the RX 570 and RX 580. Those graphics cards are essentially snappier versions of the RX 470 and RX 480 meant to go toe-to-toe with Nvidia's GTX 1060.

Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.4.3 adds support for these "new" graphics cards and brings full WHQL support to the Creators Update. So if you've been rushing to keep up with all the releases over the last week (though we don't know how you possibly could), everything should work better than it did with the previous drivers. That isn't to say everything's hunky-dory, though, as AMD noted the following issues with 17.4.3:

Radeon WattMan may fail to apply settings on some Radeon R9 390 series graphics products.Radeon Settings may crash on switching Windows user after toggling AMD CrossFire technology mode.A small amount of apps may still experience issues with Borderless Fullscreen mode and AMD FreeSync technology if other applications or game launchers are running on the primary screen in the background."Counter-Strike: Global Offensive" and "World of Warcraft" may experience flickering or performance issues the first time the game is launched on a system boot with AMD FreeSync technology enabled. Workarounds include exiting and restarting the application or task switching (alt+tab) in and out of the game to fix the issue.

There are also some problems with Radeon ReLive. These include corruptions in recordings of Microsoft Office apps, interruptions resulting from Alt+Tab task switching, and failure to install on AMD APU Family products. Radeon ReLive also doesn't play well with the Game DVR feature built in to Windows 10; AMD recommended disabling one or the other to avoid problems. (Which makes sense; why record via two apps at once?)

You can find more details on and download the new driver from AMD's website.