MSI Announces Five New A320 Chipset Motherboards

MSI announced five new AM4 motherboards boasting the A320 chipset that AMD introduced alongside its Ryzen 5 processors.

A320 is the baseline chipset for AM4 socket motherboards. It offers fewer PCI-E lanes, SATA-III ports, and USB ports than the mid-tier B350 and high-end X370. It's supposed to make up for those missing features by offering decent performance at a lower price. AMD said in a blog post that it expects A320 motherboards to cost around $50, although manufacturers and retailers naturally influence or set the boards' actual prices.

MSI announced the A320M Grenade, A320M Bazooka, A320M Pro-VD, A320M-Pro-VD/S, and A320M Gaming Pro. The company didn't share availability or pricing information on the boards--its U.S. website hasn't even been updated to include the A320 chipset on its search page at the time of writing--but B&H Photo Video lists the A320M Pro-VD and A320M Gaming Pro at $60 and $70, respectively, with expected availability in 3-7 business days.

We expect to learn more about these motherboards soon. MSI hasn't even issued a press release about them, to our knowledge, instead announcing the new boards with a tweet. In the meantime, you can check out B350 and X370 motherboards in our price lists for each chipset.