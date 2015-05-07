AMD Releases Five Carrizo Mobile APUs, Cuts Price On Desktop Kaveri

AMD wasn't joking when it said its Carrizo-based chips were about to start shipping. Today, AMD told us that the latest APUs are already available in Greater China and will begin to spread across the world. At the same time, desktop APUs not based on Carrizo are getting a price cut.

AMD has posted the specs for the first five of these mobile APUs to be released. As of yet, it is impossible to tell how performance has changed compared to current AMD mobile APUs, and we don't know any details about the GPUs inside, but we do know they are DX12-compatible. We also have the TDP, core counts and clock speed.

Model TDP Max DDR3 CPU Cores CPU Clock (Max/Base) L2 Cache AMD A8-7410 Quad-Core APU with AMD Radeon R5 Graphics 12-25W 1866 MHz 4 Up to 2.5 GHz 2 MB AMD A6-7310 Quad-Core APU with AMD Radeon R4 Graphics 12-25W 1600 MHz 4 Up to 2.4 GHz 2 MB AMD A4-7210 Quad-Core APU with AMD Radeon R3 Graphics 12-25W 1600 MHz 4 Up to 2.2 GHz 2 MB AMD E2-7110 APU with AMD Radeon Graphics 2-15W 1600 MHz 4 Up to 1.8 GHz 2 MB AMD E1-7010 APU with AMD Radeon Graphics 10W 1333 MHz 2 Up to 1.5 GHz 1 MB

With the exception of one model, the AMD E1-7010, all of these new APUs use quad-core designs and have 2 MB L2 cache, and the TDP on each bottoms out at 12W across the line.

Surprisingly, there are no chips with a TDP higher than 25W, but AMD said that Carrizo will be coming on FX processors, too. If higher power/performance chips come out later, they will likely be in the FX line.

Though Carrizo at this time is a mobile-only product, AMD dropped prices on its desktop APUs, too.

A-Series APU Model Processor Turbo Frequency Processor Graphics Compute Cores TDP/ Configurable TDP Supported Features Suggested Retail Price ($USD) A10-7850K 4.0 GHz RADEON R7 12(4 CPU + 8 GPU) 95W / 65W / 45W FreeSync, Windows10 readiness, DirectX 12, OpenGL 4.4, OpenCL 2.0, AMD Mantle, HSA Features $127 A10-7800 3.9 GHz RADEON R7 12(4 CPU + 8 GPU) 65W / 45W Optimized FreeSync, Windows10 readiness, DirectX 12, OpenGL 4.4, OpenCL 2.0, AMD Mantle, HSA Features $127 A10-7700K 3.8 GHz RADEON R7 10(4 CPU + 6 GPU) 95W FreeSync, Windows10 readiness, DirectX 12, OpenGL 4.4, OpenCL 2.0, AMD Mantle, HSA Features $117 A8-7650K 3.8 GHz RADEON R7 10(4 CPU + 6 GPU) 95W FreeSync, Windows10 readiness, DirectX 12, OpenGL 4.4, OpenCL 2.0, AMD Mantle, HSA Features $95 A8-7600 3.8 GHz RADEON R7 10(4 CPU + 6 GPU) 65W / 45W Optimized FreeSync, Windows10 readiness, DirectX 12, OpenGL 4.4, OpenCL 2.0, AMD Mantle, HSA Features $85 A6-7400K 3.9 GHz RADEON R5 6(2 CPU + 4 GPU) 65W / 45W Optimized FreeSync, Windows10 readiness, DirectX 12, OpenGL 4.4, OpenCL 2.0, AMD Mantle, HSA Features $60 A4-7300 4.0 GHz RADEON HD-8470D N/A 65W Windows10 readiness, DirectX 11.2, OpenGL 4.4, OpenCL 1.2 $42

These APUs have been out for over a year now, but they still see some pretty substantial cuts from their original price. The A10-7850K dropped $46 down to $127, while the A10-770K dropped $35 (to $117), and the A8-7600 dropped $34 (to $85), just to name a few.

We should see these new price cuts and Carrizo APUs reflected in the market very soon.

