AMD Introduces New Chipset Driver for Ryzen CPUs

AMD released its latest chipset driver (2.10.13.408) today to improve performance tuning for Ryzen systems with both the mainstream AM4 and HEDT TRX40 sockets. The company also threw in a few bug fixes along the way.

The Ryzen power plan, which dictates how the processor works in concert with various operating system conditions, gets an upgrade from 6.0.0.3 to 6.0.0.7. The changelog, which is somewhat spartan, mentions "new program support added" but doesn't stipulate the exact support added.

The chipset update also includes a tag for "new program support added" for the MicroPEP driver. The MicroPEP driver helps the chip manage transitions between different power states and frequencies.

AMD also updated the I2C driver, and the changelog notes "clock frequency tuning," so it appears that AMD is tweaking its power/frequency management subsystems. AMD also made a few other changes, including bug fixes for the PCI driver and SFH driver, plus fixed a few chipset installer issues.

As always, you should stay on the most current chipset driver to extract the best blend of power and performance from your system. If you have a Ryzen-equipped system, you can download the new chipset driver from AMD's support page.