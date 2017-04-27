AMD Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.4.4 Driver Now Available

Attention all you Radeon owners out there: AMD released its Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.4.4 driver. In addition to stability and performance improvements, the new drivers offer support for Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III. AMD claims performance improvements in Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III of up to 7% measured on Radeon RX 580 8GB graphics compared to the 17.4.3 drivers. Tests were performed on a system running an Intel i7 5960X CPU with 16GB DDR4-2666MHz system memory running Windows 10 x64.



The new 17.4.4 drivers are compatible with Windows 10 (both 32- and 64-bit versions), Windows 8.1 (64-bit version), and Windows 7 (32- and 64-bit version with SP1 or higher).

Fixed IssuesSome displays may experience corruption when using HDMI scaling.Battlefield 1 may experience stuttering in Multi GPU mode with 4K display resolutions when using DirectX 11.HDR colors may appear incorrect in Mass Effect: Andromeda on the latest Windows 10 Creators Edition update.Some incorrect or unavailable feature descriptions may appear in Radeon Settings under the more/less help section.Radeon RX 550 series graphics products may experience a hard hang when the user's system has not been rebooted for long periods of time.Reboot prompt may be missing after Radeon Software installation on AMD XConnect technology system configurations.Known IssuesHDTV displays may intermittently lose signal on some Radeon RX 480 series graphics products when connected over HDMI.Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare may experience a game hang when performing a task switch.Radeon WattMan may fail to apply settings on some Radeon R9 390 series graphics products.Radeon Settings may crash on switching Windows user after toggling AMD CrossFire technology mode.A small amount of apps may still experience issues with Borderless Fullscreen mode and AMD FreeSync technology if other applications or game launchers are running on the primary screen in the background.Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and World of Warcraft may experience flickering or performance issues the first time the game is launched on a system boot with AMD FreeSync technology enabled. Workarounds include exiting and restarting the application or task switching (alt+tab) in and out of the game to fix the issue.Known Issues for Radeon ReLiveThe Xbox DVR application may cause conflicts with Radeon ReLive, users are suggested to disable Xbox DVR if Radeon ReLive is experiencing issues.Radeon ReLive may fail to install on AMD APU Family products or experience a system hang or failure to record when using the recording feature on AMD APU Family products.Radeon ReLive may intermittently fail to work after performing task switches of applications in multi display system configurations. A work around is to disable and then enable the feature in Radeon Software.Radeon ReLive may exhibit corruption in recordings when capturing Microsoft Office applications.Radeon ReLive may experience recording or streaming issues when task switching using Alt+Tab.

Issues relating to corruptions in recordings of Microsoft Office apps are carried over from the Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.4.3 drivers, as are the streaming issues when task switching using Alt+Tab.

Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.4.4 drivers support the Radeon RX 500 and 400 series, AMD Radeon Pro Duo, R7 300 series, R9 Fury, R7 200 series, R9 Nano, R5 300 series, R9 300 series, R5 200, R9 200, HD 8500-HD 8900 series, and HD 7700-HD 7900 series graphics cards.

Full release notes on the Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.4.4 drivers can be found here.