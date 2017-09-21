AMD Adds Dual-GPU Support For RX Vega GPUs In Radeon Software Crimson 17.9.2 Driver

If you own a Radeon-based video card, you should head on over to AMD's website and download the new Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.9.2 driver. These new drivers offer up Radeon RX Vega multi-GPU support (up to 2x) as well as a new multi-GPU support for the upcoming launch of Project CARS 2. According to the release notes, Radeon Software may display an erroneous "1603 Error" after installation.



Fixed Issues

Hearts of Iron IV may experience a system hang when the campaign scenario is launched.Radeon Software may display an erroneous "1603 Error" after installing Radeon Software. This error will not affect your Radeon Software installation.

Known Issues

The drop-down option to enable Enhanced Sync may be missing in Radeon Settings on Radeon RX Vega Series Graphics Products. A clean install of Radeon Software can prevent this issue.Unstable Radeon WattMan profiles may not be restored to default after a system hang. A workaround is to launch Radeon WattMan after reboot and restore settings to default.Radeon Settings may not populate game profiles after Radeon Software's initial install.Overwatch may experience a random or intermittent hang on some system configurations.GPU Scaling may fail to work on some DirectX11 applications.Secondary displays may show corruption or green screen when the display/system enters sleep or hibernate with content playing.Bezel compensation in mixed mode Eyefinity cannot be applied.When recording with Radeon ReLive on Radeon RX Vega Series graphics products GPU, usage and clocks may remain in high states.

Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.9.2 drivers supports the Radeon RX 500 and 400 series, AMD Radeon Pro Duo, AMD Radeon R7 300 series, AMD Radeon R9 Fury, AMD Radeon R7 200 series, AMD Radeon R9 Nano, AMD Radeon R5 300 series, AMD Radeon R9 300 series, AMD Radeon R5 200, AMD Radeon R9 200, AMD Radeon HD 8500-8900 series, and AMD Radeon HD 7700-7900 series graphics cards.

Full release notes on the Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.9.2 drivers can be found here.