Silicon Lottery Reveals AMD Ryzen 3000 Binning Stats
Silicon Lottery not only sells binned processors, but it's also a great source of information for binning statistics. The company has recently added the stats for AMD's Ryzen 3000-series processors to its database.
Credit: AMD
The AVX2 frequency is the highest stable all-core speed the processor is able to achieve under AVX2 workloads. Silicon Lottery emphasizes that the AVX2 workloads are comparable to ones from Intel LINPACK and Prime95 version 28.9 and later. Unfortunately, the company didn't mention the sample size for each Matisse chip.
|AVX2 Frequency
|Voltage
|% Capable
|AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
|4.20 GHz
|1.250V
|Top 6%
|4.15 GHz
|1.237V
|Top 35%
|4.10 GHz
|1.225V
|Top 68%
|4.05 GHz
|1.212V
|Top 87%
|4.00 GHz
|1.200V
|100%
|AMD Ryzen 7 3800X
|4.30 GHz
|1.300V
|Top 20%
|4.25 GHz
|1.287V
|Top 58%
|4.20 GHz
|1.275V
|100%
|AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
|4.15 GHz
|1.262V
|Top 21%
|4.10 GHz
|1.250V
|Top 74%
|4.05 GHz
|1.237V
|100%
Starting with the AMD Ryzen 9 3900X, Silicon Lottery's data show that only 6% of its samples were able to hit 4.20 GHz on all 12 cores with a voltage of 1.250V. Needless to say, this is a pretty disappointing figure for performance seekers who love overclocking their processors for extra performance. On the bright side, 35% of the tested Ryzen 9 3900X chips could do 4.15 GHz on 1.237V.
The numbers start to look more encouraging as we drop down to the Ryzen 7 models. Silicon Lottery notes that 20% of the AMD Ryzen 7 3800X samples were able to achieve an all-core boost of 4.30 GHz with a 1.300V Vcore. More than half hit the 4.25 mark GHz at 1.287V. Surprisingly, the Ryzen 7 3700X shows lower overclocking potential. Only 21% of Ryzen 7 3700X parts got to 4.15 GHz on 1.262V.
In conclusion, Silicon Lottery's statistics practically confirm what AMD has previously insinuated: that Matisse's performance has been optimized to the teeth, and there really isn't much manual overclocking headroom left. If you think it was hard to win the Silicon Lottery before, it's even harder now with Matisse. Barring you can get your hands on a ton of Matisse parts, like Silicon Lottery or Caseking, the chances of you finding a very superior chip is extremely slim.
SL then writes:
Likely density and architecture.
Their IPC increase likely came at the expense of a little clockspeed.
If they had simply done a die shrink of Zen+, I guess they would have hit slightly higher (~200MHz) clocks.
But that's just my 2 cents.
More cores less gigaherts in the future!
Obviously SL isn't here to provide benchmark data for processors, they are just tuning these chips to their own standard, then going the extra mile to publish data on the results, but I'm just curious.
Because it is 12 cores. That makes a lot of heat. If you try to run 12 cores at 1.35V too much heat would be produced, it isn't really a problem with voltage safety. Silicon Lottery tests with Prime95 for hours, so you can imagine how much heat Prime95 makes. If you're just gaming you can push up your voltage more.
That's what I assumed. But...
I know my board cranks my voltage to 1.45-1.5V and I consitently hit 4.275GHz on my Ryzen 7 3700X with everything on Auto. Temps are great too.
Check it out.
*Edit: I suppose they were using synthetic benchmarks. This is just a game using 40-50% of the CPU. Soo go figure.
[MEDIA=youtube]du97S72KT3A[/MEDIA]
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=du97S72KT3A
4.7 % for the 3900X
2.3% for the 3800X
2.4% for the 3700X
At least when compared to the i7-9700K with a 7.8% difference between the best and worse chips with AVX2.
Some may look at this as a lack of overclocking room ... on the flipside it ironically means more guaranteed performance if you aren't buying from silicon lottery.
3000-series is nothing like 1000- or 2000-series. Those two generations benefited from overclocking.
I've been thinking, about RAM. What if someone made a Deep Learning app for RAM that calculated the best timings for a kit, any kit. Automated, tests every reasonable, safe setting. The test would take time but eventually you would be hardpressed to come up with better settings yourself. The DL test would have to have a bulletproof stability test incorporated.
But if you are looking for good and fun chip for overclocking, Intel always was it, since Ryzen first came out. And I feel like even Intel will have to become more aggressive in boost, so huge overclocking improvements we used to get will be less and less of a thing. Eve on Intel it used to be bigger gap between stock and over clicked, than it is today. So my guess is that it will just slowly fade outside doing it for fun or extreme overclocking.