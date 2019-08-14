Silicon Lottery Reveals AMD Ryzen 3000 Binning Stats

by - Source: Silicon Lottery Twitter
16 Comments

Silicon Lottery not only sells binned processors, but it's also a great source of information for binning statistics. The company has recently added the stats for AMD's Ryzen 3000-series processors to its database.

Credit: AMDCredit: AMD

The AVX2 frequency is the highest stable all-core speed the processor is able to achieve under AVX2 workloads. Silicon Lottery emphasizes that the AVX2 workloads are comparable to ones from Intel LINPACK and Prime95 version 28.9 and later. Unfortunately, the company didn't mention the sample size for each Matisse chip.


AVX2 Frequency
Voltage
% Capable
AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
4.20 GHz1.250VTop 6%
4.15 GHz1.237VTop 35%
4.10 GHz1.225VTop 68%
4.05 GHz1.212VTop 87%
4.00 GHz1.200V100%
AMD Ryzen 7 3800X4.30 GHz1.300VTop 20%
4.25 GHz1.287VTop 58%
4.20 GHz1.275V100%
AMD Ryzen 7 3700X4.15 GHz1.262VTop 21%
4.10 GHz1.250VTop 74%
4.05 GHz1.237V100%

Starting with the AMD Ryzen 9 3900X, Silicon Lottery's data show that only 6% of its samples were able to hit 4.20 GHz on all 12 cores with a voltage of 1.250V. Needless to say, this is a pretty disappointing figure for performance seekers who love overclocking their processors for extra performance. On the bright side, 35% of the tested Ryzen 9 3900X chips could do 4.15 GHz on 1.237V.

The numbers start to look more encouraging as we drop down to the Ryzen 7 models. Silicon Lottery notes that 20% of the AMD Ryzen 7 3800X samples were able to achieve an all-core boost of 4.30 GHz with a 1.300V Vcore. More than half hit the 4.25 mark GHz at 1.287V. Surprisingly, the Ryzen 7 3700X shows lower overclocking potential. Only 21% of Ryzen 7 3700X parts got to 4.15 GHz on 1.262V.

In conclusion, Silicon Lottery's statistics practically confirm what AMD has previously insinuated: that Matisse's performance has been optimized to the teeth, and there really isn't much manual overclocking headroom left. If you think it was hard to win the Silicon Lottery before, it's even harder now with Matisse. Barring you can get your hands on a ton of Matisse parts, like Silicon Lottery or Caseking, the chances of you finding a very superior chip is extremely slim.


You'd Also Like

About the author
Zhiye Liu
Read more
16 comments
Comment from the forums
    Your comment
  • MrN1ce9uy
    What's keeping AMD from hitting higher clock speeds?
  • redgarl
    OC is now a thing of the past. SL themselves admit it. On the contrary, the fact that those chips are so close in term of frequency from each others demonstrate standard in the manufacturing process.

    https://www.extremetech.com/computing/295693-the-end-of-high-performance-overclocking-may-be-nigh

    SL then writes:
    Quote:
    AMD has done a fantastic job here overall, and we’re very aware this is the start to the end of our company in general. As both AMD and Intel optimize their binning process more and more, overclocking will not be possible as CPUs will boost themselves on their own to the highest clocks possible.
  • Aspiring techie
    Quote:
    What's keeping AMD from hitting higher clock speeds?

    Likely density and architecture.
    Their IPC increase likely came at the expense of a little clockspeed.
    If they had simply done a die shrink of Zen+, I guess they would have hit slightly higher (~200MHz) clocks.
    But that's just my 2 cents.
Display All 16 comments
Most Popular
  1. AMD Ryzen 5 3550U Geekbench Listing Points to Vega 9 Graphics
  2. Best Desktop CPUs for Work 2019
  3. AMD Q2 2019 CPU Market Share: The Calm Before the 7nm Storm
Edition
Subscribe to our newsletter
Company
Resources
Other Purch sites
  • © 2019 Purch All Rights Reserved.