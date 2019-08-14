Silicon Lottery Reveals AMD Ryzen 3000 Binning Stats

Silicon Lottery not only sells binned processors, but it's also a great source of information for binning statistics. The company has recently added the stats for AMD's Ryzen 3000-series processors to its database.

The AVX2 frequency is the highest stable all-core speed the processor is able to achieve under AVX2 workloads. Silicon Lottery emphasizes that the AVX2 workloads are comparable to ones from Intel LINPACK and Prime95 version 28.9 and later. Unfortunately, the company didn't mention the sample size for each Matisse chip.



AVX2 Frequency

Voltage

% Capable

AMD Ryzen 9 3900X

4.20 GHz 1.250V Top 6% 4.15 GHz 1.237V Top 35%

4.10 GHz 1.225V Top 68%

4.05 GHz 1.212V Top 87%

4.00 GHz 1.200V 100% AMD Ryzen 7 3800X 4.30 GHz 1.300V Top 20%

4.25 GHz 1.287V Top 58%

4.20 GHz 1.275V 100% AMD Ryzen 7 3700X 4.15 GHz 1.262V Top 21%

4.10 GHz 1.250V Top 74%

4.05 GHz 1.237V 100%

Starting with the AMD Ryzen 9 3900X, Silicon Lottery's data show that only 6% of its samples were able to hit 4.20 GHz on all 12 cores with a voltage of 1.250V. Needless to say, this is a pretty disappointing figure for performance seekers who love overclocking their processors for extra performance. On the bright side, 35% of the tested Ryzen 9 3900X chips could do 4.15 GHz on 1.237V.

The numbers start to look more encouraging as we drop down to the Ryzen 7 models. Silicon Lottery notes that 20% of the AMD Ryzen 7 3800X samples were able to achieve an all-core boost of 4.30 GHz with a 1.300V Vcore. More than half hit the 4.25 mark GHz at 1.287V. Surprisingly, the Ryzen 7 3700X shows lower overclocking potential. Only 21% of Ryzen 7 3700X parts got to 4.15 GHz on 1.262V.

In conclusion, Silicon Lottery's statistics practically confirm what AMD has previously insinuated: that Matisse's performance has been optimized to the teeth, and there really isn't much manual overclocking headroom left. If you think it was hard to win the Silicon Lottery before, it's even harder now with Matisse. Barring you can get your hands on a ton of Matisse parts, like Silicon Lottery or Caseking, the chances of you finding a very superior chip is extremely slim.

