Caseking Is Now Selling Binned Ryzen 3000-Series Matisse CPUs

by - Source: Hardwareluxx

German computer hardware retailer Caseking has commenced selling pre-overclocked Ryzen 9 3900X, Ryzen 7 3700X and Ryzen 5 3600 processors for a small premium.

AMD has done an excellent job of binning its Ryzen 3000-series, codenamed Matisse, parts to a point where there is little to no headroom left for manual overclocking. This has paved the way for companies, such as Silicon Lottery to sell overclocked Matisse chips for consumers that aren't fond of playing the silicon lottery. Caseking is the latest retailer to jump on the trend.

The pricing in the table was taken from the Caseking online store. Computer hardware over in Europe is subjected to value-added tax (VAT) and therefore is significantly more pricey. The standard VAT rate in Germany is 19%.


Cores / Threads
Base Clock
All-Core Boost Clock
L3 CacheTDP
Price (Euros)
Price (USD)
Ryzen 9 3900X @ 4.3 GHz12 / 24
3.8 GHz
4.3 GHz64MB
105W€619
$700
Ryzen 9 3900X @ 4.25 GHz
12 / 24
3.8 GHz
4.25 GHz64MB
105W
€599
$677
Ryzen 9 3900X @ 4.2 GHz
12 / 24
3.8 GHz
4.2 GHz64MB
105W
€579
$655
Ryzen 9 3900X
12 / 243.8 GHz
?
64MB
105W
€529
$598
Ryzen 7 3700X @ 4.3 GHz
8 / 163.6 GHz4.3 GHz32MB65W€449
$507
Ryzen 7 3700X @ 4.25 GHz
8 / 16
3.6 GHz
4.25 GHz32MB
65W
€429
$485
Ryzen 7 3700X @ 4.2 GHz
8 / 16
3.6 GHz
4.2 GHz32MB
65W
€399
$451
Ryzen 7 3700X8 / 163.6 GHz
?32MB
65W
€349
$394
Ryzen 5 3600 @ 4.3 GHz
6 / 123.6 GHz4.3 GHz32MB65W
€299
$338
Ryzen 5 3600 @ 4.25 GHz
6 / 12
3.6 GHz
4.25 GHz32MB
65W
€279
$315
Ryzen 5 3600 @ 4.2 GHz
6 / 12
3.6 GHz
4.2 GHz32MB
65W
€259
$292
Ryzen 5 3600
6 / 12
3.6 GHz
?32MB
65W
€209
$236

Caseking is primarily offering overclocked versions of the Ryzen 9 3900X, Ryzen 7 3700X and Ryzen 5 3600 at 4.3 GHz, 4.25 GHz and 4.2 GHz. The Vcore for the overclocked chips is kept under 1.4V, but you can expect a variation of 30mV depending on the quality of your motherboard's power delivery subsystem.

Caseking's own King Mod team and overclocking guru Roman "der8auer" Hartung binned and tested each chip's stability with the Prime95 26.6 software with a FFT length of 1344 for at least one hour. Caseking urges its customers to pair the overclocked Matisse parts with a capable AMD X570-based motherboard. Although the stock Wraith Stealth CPU cooler is included, it's recommended you put the processor under water with a 280mm closed-loop liquid cooler as a minimum.

In general, the binned processors cost between 50 euros to 100 euros more expensive over the standard models. Caseking backs its overclocked parts with a limited two-year warranty.


