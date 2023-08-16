AMD Ryzen 5 7500F Now Available in the U.S. and Europe

When AMD launched its six-core Ryzen 5 7500F last month, it only released it in retail in China and said that it would be available in other countries to system integrators — and that end-users would only be able to purchase it inside desktop PCs. It seems those limitations didn't work out, and the cheapest Zen 4-based CPU is now available both in Europe and North America.

ShopBLT, a store known for selling new hardware ahead of others, is now offering the Ryzen 5 7500F for $176.46 or for $181.83 — which is very close to AMD's recommended MSRP of $179. AMD's Ryzen 5 7500F processor is designed to bring the benefits of the AM5 platform to budget-conscious gamers anticipating future upgrades, so it is nice to see that it is available at nearly MSRP.

Unfortunately, the CPU is not in stock and is 'ordered as needed,' so for now it is only possible to order it and get it within 15 business days. It is likely that over time the processor will be available from other retailers, such as Amazon or Newegg, but for now is only available for pre-order from ShopBLT.

The situation with AMD's Ryzen 5 7500F availability is slightly better in Europe, where the unit is available from multiple retailers, including MindFactory in Germany for €202 and from Future-X in Austria and Germany for €202, as revealed by Geizhals.eu and VideoCardz.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Street/MSRP Cores / Threads (P+E) Base / Boost Clock (GHz) TDP / PBP / MTP Ryzen 5 7600X $249 ($299) 6 / 12 4.7 / 5.3 105W / 142W Ryzen 5 7600 $229 6 / 12 3.8 / 5.1 65W / 88W Ryzen 5 7500F $179 6 / 12 3.7 / 5.0 65W / 88W

For now, AMD's six-core Ryzen 5 7500F CPU is the cheapest desktop Zen 4-based offering from the company. The processor runs at a base clock of 3.70 GHz and can boost up to 5.0 GHz, which is slightly below the clockspeed of the more expensive Ryzen 5 7600. Detailing further, the Ryzen 5 7500F comes with 6MB of L2 cache, 32MB of L3 cache, supports a dual-channel DDR5 memory system, and has 24 usable PCIe Gen5 lanes. Notably, the 'F' in its model number denotes the absence of an integrated GPU, necessitating an external graphics card. However, with a 65W TDP and a locked multiplier, this processor is not easily overclockable.