AMD Ryzen 7 5800X Emerges As A Serious Rival For The Intel Core i9-10900K

AMD Ryzen Desktop Processor (Image credit: AMD)

Hot on the heels of the Ryzen 7 5800U, chip detective @TUM_APISAK has unearthed multiple Ashes of the Singularity submissions of yet another AMD unannounced processor. On this occasion, the Ryzen 7 5800X emerged to give the Intel Core i9-10900K a run for its money.

The Ryzen 7 5800X's lineage is currently a mystery to be solved. On one end, the chip could belong to AMD's upcoming Zen 3 (codename Vermeer) family, which the chipmaker will present on October 4. If that's the case, it would appear that AMD might finally integrate both processors and APUs under the same series. The chipmaker's mainstream processors and APUs are currently sporting the Ryzen 3000 and Ryzen 4000 monikers. The current mismatch lends to confusion, especially for the uninitiated who don't follow AMD's work.

Just a small disclaimer, Ashes of the Singularity is one of the easiest benchmark to spoof. Therefore, we recommend you approach the Ryzen 7 5800X results with a touch of salt. But given the timing of the submission, it's likely a Zen 3 chip.

Ryzen 7 5800X vs. Core i9-10900K (Image credit: TUM_APISAK/Twitter)

According to the benchmark, the Ryzen 7 5800X comes with an eight-core, 16-thread configuration, which means that it's the potential successor to the existing Ryzen 7 3800X. Besides, the core count, the benchmark doesn't reveal the chip's other specifications.

The Ryzen 7 5800X is apparently an octa-core part so its nearest rival should be the Core i7-10700K. However, TUM_APISAK pitched it against a Core i9-10900K result that reportedly is from the same user who tested the AMD chip. Both test systems employed the same GeForce RTX 2080 graphics card with the only difference being the amount of memory between the two configurations. The user appeared to have used the Crazy 4K preset for testing.

Core i9-10900K Ryzen 7 5800X Performance Difference Averages 114.8 133.6 16.4% Normal Batch 136.3 166.6 22.2% Medium Batch 118.6 135.3 14.1% Heavy Batch 96.5 110.3 14.3%

Overall, the Ryzen 7 5800X delivered up to 16.% higher performance than the Core i9-10900K in Ashes of the Singularity. It's a good outcome for AMD as the Ryzen 7 5800X seemingly was at a two-core disadvantage. It's pertinent to note that the user tested both chips under the DirectX 12 API, which takes advantages of more cores. However, clock speeds are equally important.

The Core i9-10900K has a 3.7 GHz base clock and 5.3 GHz boost clock. Although we don't know the clock speeds for the Ryzen 7 5800X, previous rumors suggest that AMD was closing in to 5 GHz on some early engineering Zen 3 samples. That in combination with the the improvements that the Zen 3 microarchitecture brings and TSMC's 7nm FinFET process node will make Vemeer a very formidable competitor.

The Zen 3 keynote will take place on October 8 at 10am PT. AMD didn't disappoint with Zen 2, and from what has been leaked so far, Zen 3 will likely blow us out of our seats.