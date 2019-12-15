Trending

AMD Ryzen 9 3900X Overtakes Higher-Clocked Core i9-7920X for wPrime World Record

Zen 2 is a force to be reckoned with.

Ryzen 9 3950X @ 5.62 GHz (Image credit: jordan.hyde99/HWBOT)

As spotted by Shaun Fosmark, Australian overclocker jordan.hyde99 has set a new world record in wPrime 1024M with AMD's Ryzen 9 3900X processor. What's fascinating is the fact that the AMD processor was running a much slower clock speed than the previous record holder, the Intel Core i9-7920X.

The Ryzen 9 3900X and Core i9-7920X are both equipped with 12 cores and 24 threads, so both chips are on even ground in terms of core counts. The first is based on AMD's Zen 2 microarchitecture and rocks a 3.8 GHz base clock and 4.6 GHz boost clock, while the latter utilizes Intel's Skylake microarchitecture and clocks in with a 2.9 GHz and 4.4 GHz base and boost clock, respectively.

ProcessorCores / ThreadsBase / Boost (GHz)L1 Cache (KB)L2 Cache (MB)L3 Cache (MB)Memory SupportTDP (W)
AMD Ryzen 9 3900X12 / 243.8 / 4.6768664Dual DDR4-3200105
Intel Core i9-10920X12 / 243.5 / 4.67681219.25Quad DDR4-2933165
Intel Core i9-9920X12 / 243.5 / 4.57681219.25Quad DDR4-2666165
Intel Core i9-7920X12 / 242.9 / 4.47681216.5Quad DDR4-2666140

Overclocker jordan.hyde99 overclocked his Ryzen 9 3900X to 5,625 MHz on liquid nitrogen and finished the wPrime 1024M benchmark run in 35 seconds and 517 milliseconds to take the crown away from the Core i9-7920X. 

In comparison, the Core i9-7920X previously held the record at 35 seconds 693 milliseconds while being overclocked to 5,955 MHz with the same type of exotic cooling.

Ryzen 9 3900X @ 5.62 GHz (Image credit: jordan.hyde99/HWBOT)

Although the Ryzen 9 3900X only managed to beat the Core i9-7920X by a negligible margin (less than one percent), the big takeaway here is the clock speed. The Ryzen 9 3900X was able to match the Core i9-7920X's score while running with a 5.8% lower operating clock. This stands as testimony that Zen 2's instructions per cycle (IPC) is higher than Skylake, and subsequent microarchitectures based on the same design, in many workloads.

1 Comment Comment from the forums
  • joeblowsmynose 15 December 2019 19:16
    AMD's SMT works a fair bit better than Intel's hyper-threading ... So I'm guessing that the apparent IPC ratio between the two platforms is somewhat variable - depending on several factors, like how many HW threads are saturated.
    Reply