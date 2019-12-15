AMD Ryzen 9 3900X Overtakes Higher-Clocked Core i9-7920X for wPrime World Record

As spotted by Shaun Fosmark, Australian overclocker jordan.hyde99 has set a new world record in wPrime 1024M with AMD's Ryzen 9 3900X processor. What's fascinating is the fact that the AMD processor was running a much slower clock speed than the previous record holder, the Intel Core i9-7920X.
The Ryzen 9 3900X and Core i9-7920X are both equipped with 12 cores and 24 threads, so both chips are on even ground in terms of core counts. The first is based on AMD's Zen 2 microarchitecture and rocks a 3.8 GHz base clock and 4.6 GHz boost clock, while the latter utilizes Intel's Skylake microarchitecture and clocks in with a 2.9 GHz and 4.4 GHz base and boost clock, respectively.
|Processor
|Cores / Threads
|Base / Boost (GHz)
|L1 Cache (KB)
|L2 Cache (MB)
|L3 Cache (MB)
|Memory Support
|TDP (W)
|AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
|12 / 24
|3.8 / 4.6
|768
|6
|64
|Dual DDR4-3200
|105
|Intel Core i9-10920X
|12 / 24
|3.5 / 4.6
|768
|12
|19.25
|Quad DDR4-2933
|165
|Intel Core i9-9920X
|12 / 24
|3.5 / 4.5
|768
|12
|19.25
|Quad DDR4-2666
|165
|Intel Core i9-7920X
|12 / 24
|2.9 / 4.4
|768
|12
|16.5
|Quad DDR4-2666
|140
Overclocker jordan.hyde99 overclocked his Ryzen 9 3900X to 5,625 MHz on liquid nitrogen and finished the wPrime 1024M benchmark run in 35 seconds and 517 milliseconds to take the crown away from the Core i9-7920X.
In comparison, the Core i9-7920X previously held the record at 35 seconds 693 milliseconds while being overclocked to 5,955 MHz with the same type of exotic cooling.
Although the Ryzen 9 3900X only managed to beat the Core i9-7920X by a negligible margin (less than one percent), the big takeaway here is the clock speed. The Ryzen 9 3900X was able to match the Core i9-7920X's score while running with a 5.8% lower operating clock. This stands as testimony that Zen 2's instructions per cycle (IPC) is higher than Skylake, and subsequent microarchitectures based on the same design, in many workloads.