AMD Ryzen 9 3950X Outperforms Threadripper 2950X In Early Geekbench Listings

The AMD Ryzen 9 3950X, whose release has been pushed to November, already has two Geekbench 5 listings, giving us a potential glimpse of the performance capabilities of AMD's upcoming 16-core, 32-thread CPU.

(Image credit: AMD)

As spotted by a well-known leaker who goes by @TUM_APISAK on Twitter, there are currently two Geekbench 5 entries for the Ryzen 9 3950X with dissimilar scores.

The first system with Gigabyte's B450 Aorus Pro WiFi motherboard scored 1,314 and 11,140 points in the single-and multi-core tests, respectively. The second system, which used Asus' Prime X570-P motherboard, put up a single-core score of 1,276 points and a multi-core score of 15,401 points. Both systems appear to have used DDR4-3600 memory modules.

AMD is marketing the Ryzen 9 3950X as having a 3.5 GHz base clock and 4.7 GHz maximum boost clock, which is only attainable on a single core. Based on the Geekbench entries, the CPU maintained a variable all-core boost clock speed between 4.2 GHz and 4.3 GHz during both benchmark runs.

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2950X vs. AMD Ryzen 9 3950X (Image credit: Primate Labs Inc.)

The Ryzen 9 3950X and AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2950X belong to different market segments. Both chips are equipped with 16 cores and 32 threads, and they have the same 3.5 GHz base clock; however, the Ryzen 9 3950X has a 300 MHz higher boost clock and twice the L3 cache as the Ryzen Threadripper 2950X.

We should always view early benchmarks with skepticism. However, if the Geekbench listings are accurate, the Ryzen 9 3950X appears to outperform the Ryzen Threadripper 2950X by up to 14.3% in single-core workloads. When it comes to multi-core workloads, the difference is around 3.9%. If the Ryzen 9 3950X is truly able to surpass the Ryzen Threadripper 2950X while having a 75W lower TDP (thermal design power) , that'd be a testimony to AMD's Zen 2 microarchitecture, as well as TSMC's 7nm FinFET manufacturing process.

The Ryzen 9 3950X will have a $749 MSRP when it finally comes out next month. In comparison, the Ryzen Threadripper 2950X, which debuted a little over a year ago at $899, currently sells for as low as $670. The times are definitely changing. It's pretty impressive that soon you'll be able to purchase a HEDT-grade processor without having to pay a king's ransom for it.