New AMD Ryzen Chipset Driver Fixes Several BSOD Bugs

Yesterday, AMD released a new Ryzen chipset driver, version 4.11.15.342 (opens in new tab), that fixes several bugs with AMD Ryzen platforms. Most notably, the driver fixes several BSOD issues that were present in the previous revision, with four of the included drivers receiving bug fixes solely for BSODs.

These BSOD fixes apply to the AMD PSP driver, MicroPEP Driver, USB4 CM Driver, and the S0i3 Filter Driver. If you've experienced any recent BSOD problems with your AMD Ryzen system, it might be a good idea to install these new chipset drivers to see if it helps.

AMD also provided several more optimizations, updates, and fixes, including new program support added to the AMD PSP driver, added custom ACS sensor support for the SFH driver, and it updated the .inf file to remove redundancy with the MicroPEP driver. New program support was also added to the PPM provisioning driver, and AMD fixed several other issues with the USB4 CM driver, including a bug for S0i3 cases, and a fix for DP light up with reboot cycles.

This released appears almost completely dedicated to bug fixes, with no new driver versions for anything else inside AMD's chipset package. For the best installation experience, we also recommend you uninstall the previous AMD drivers before you install this new version.

This new driver supports all of AMD's Ryzen-based platforms, all the way from first generation Ryzen to the latest socket AM5 Ryzen 7000 series. That also includes any APUs, mobile chips, and Threadripper counterparts. AMD 300-, 400-, 500-, and 600-series chipsets are supported, as well as Threadripper X399 and TRX40.

For more details, check AMD's patch notes (opens in new tab).