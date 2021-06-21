AMD's Liquid Cooled Radeon RX 6900 XT Spotted for Sale in India

AMD's Radeon RX 6900 XT Liquid Cooled is not supposed to be available to general audience, but only to PC builders. Retailers in India are offering this product without the need to purchase a pre-built system. The price dramatically exceeds that of AMD's MSRP for an air-cooled Radeon RX 6900 XT, one of the best graphics cards in its own right.

AMD officially said that its Radeon RX 6900 XT Liquid Cooled was a limited edition product set to be available only to select system integrators (SIs). The part about SIs is important because it indeed means relatively low volume PC builders as opposed to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), which are high-volume PC suppliers.

Apparently, three retail stores in India have Sapphire's Radeon RX 6900 XT Liquid Cooled in stock. The price is approximately $3,000 (which includes India's sales tax). While the price looks extremely high even by today's high prices for graphics cards, it is indeed a very high-end product that has a number of advantages, such as 16 GBs of 18 GT/s GDDR6 memory (a regular version carries 16 GT/s GDDR6 SGRAM).

Sapphire, which is at least partly owned by Chinese contract maker PC Partner, is a historical manufacturing partner of ATI Technologies (now owned by AMD). The fact that AMD's reference cards are built by PC Partner is well known, yet not discussed widely. To that end, it is surprising to see a Sapphire-branded Radeon RX 6900 XT LC card.

Will AMD's Radeon RX 6900 XT Liquid Cooled be made widely available? Only time will tell.