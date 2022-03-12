AMD's Ryzen Threadripper Pro 5995WX Tops CPU Benchmark

Being announced in early March, AMD's Ryzen Threadripper Pro 5995WX processor promised to deliver unbeatable performance both in terms of single-thread and multi-thread workloads. But unfortunately, nobody has been able to confirm AMD's claims until now.

The Ryzen Threadripper Pro 5995WX is the flagship for the latest Ryzen Threadripper Pro 5000 WX-series that taps into AMD's potent Zen 3 cores. Zen 3 has been outstanding for AMD, bringing significant performance uplifts in desktop and mobile categories. The Ryzen Threadripper Pro 5995WX has 64 cores, 128 threads, and 256MB of L3 cache. It has a 2.7 GHz base clock but can boost it to 4.5 GHz. The Ryzen Threadripper Pro 5995WX also supports up to eight channels of DDR4-3200 memory and 128 PCIe 4.0 lanes.

Someone over at Reddit has spotted test results of the AMD's Ryzen Threadripper Pro 5995WX in the PassMark database, where the device annihilates everything in sight. But, of course, an avid reader would know that PassMark measures pretty much every CPU capability, including integer, floating-point math, and things like compression, yet in a synthetic way.

(Image credit: Reddit user)

The Ryzen Threadripper Pro 5995WX raked in 108,822 points in PassMark (yours truly's Mac Mini M1 hits 13,875). The processor outperformed the EPYC 7763, the previous 64-core record holder, by a 23% margin. Regarding generation-over-generation improvement, the Ryzen Threadripper Pro 5995WX delivered 28% higher performance than the Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3995WX, the part Zen 2 part that it's replacing.

Intel doesn't have a processor to compete against AMD's Ryzen Threadripper Pro 5995WX. The only Intel chip on the PassMark database is the 40-core Xeon Platinum 8380. The 10nm processor is no match for AMD's Ryzen Threadripper parts. The Ryzen Threadripper Pro 5995WX blew the Xeon Platinum 8380 out of the water with a 75% performance delta.

Being the fastest processor in a particular benchmark may not impress in general. Still, when you play in a workstation league where every core and penny counts, it makes sense to win such competitions. As a result, the Ryzen Threadripper Pro 5000 WX-series is an excellent lineup for consumers that don't want to break the piggy bank for AMD's more expensive EPYC 7003-series (Milan) server chips.