AMD's Sales in Germany Reach New Heights, Hits Five Million Euros in Revenue

It shouldn't come across as a surprise that AMD still tops the charts at Mindfactory, an online retailer based in Germany. Last time we reported on the company, about 70% of its CPU sales were comprised of AMD processors (indicating that perhaps Germany likes AMD a little more than the average European), which has been the case ever since Ryzen 3000 launched. It was hard to imagine at the time that this November would become AMD's best month yet, by a huge margin, with AMD hitting over 5 million Euros (almost 6 million actually) in revenue. This data comes courtesy of Reddit user Ingebor.

This spike in sales and revenue seems to be thanks to renewed interested in the Ryzen 5 3600X and Ryzen 7 3800X that have been getting discounts due to low demand, increased Ryzen 5 3600 sales, clearing inventory on the previous generation Ryzen 7 2700X, and the launch of the new Ryzen 9 3950X, Threadripper 3960X, and Threadripper 3960X. Of all these factors, the launch of AMD's new high end CPUs is probably the weakest, as Mindfactory merged the sales figures for these three CPUs into the "other" category for AMD. But given that these CPUs were only on the market for five days, they might make a larger impact in December.

On the Intel side of things, not much has changed. Almost all of Intel's sales and revenue come in the form of their highest-end CPUs: the Core i5-9600K, the i7-9700K, and the i9-9900K(S). Intel did actually see a significant bump in sales and revenue, but since AMD grew so much more, their share of the market decreased by 4% in both sales and total revenue.

So, it is certainly not a surprise that AMD is doing well in Germany, but it is a surprise it is still managing to go further and further, especially when the company's sales were trending down. Perhaps this spike in sales is down to increased supply or the typical holiday season demand. It is important to note that despite demand increasing by a large amount, Intel saw almost no benefit from it. Intel is certainly hoping its upcoming Comet Lake series of CPUs (which are again based on 14nm and Skylake) will spark some interest in their platform.