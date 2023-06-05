Apple Debuts 15-inch MacBook Air at WWDC

The MacBook Air is getting bigger. At its 2023 Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), Apple announced a 15-inch model, which is the largest screen ever on one of the most popular laptop lines. It will start at $1,299 for consumers, or $1,199 for education customers. It will be available next week.

Apple is powering the new model with its M2 chip (8-core CPU, 10-core GPU), the same one found in the 13-inch MacBook Air released last year .

But the new model's 15.3-inch screen at 500 nits, besides being larger than the 13.6-inch screen on the existing laptop, still uses LCD technology. It has the same resolution as the 14-inch MacBook Pro , at 3024 x 1964, though the larger size means a lower pixel density.



Much of the design is similar to the 13-inch Air, including its two Thunderbolt 4 ports over USB Type-C, MagSafe 3 magnetic charging, and flat edges. If you want more ports, you'll have to consider the MacBook Pro. It also gets the same 1080p webcam in a notch at the top of the display. It's 3.3 pounds and will come in midnight, starlight, silver and space gray, just like the 13-incher. It also has six speakers, and Apple is promising 18 hours of battery life from the 11.5-inch thick laptop.



Apple claims it's twice as fast as Windows 15-inchers, though that's not a very specific comparison. It also promises more battery life.



At one point, Apple had a smaller MacBook Air, with an 11.6-inch version that was introduced in 2010 and sold through 2016. With the 15-inch Air, Apple now has MacBooks in 13, 14, 15, and 16-inch sizes (13 and 15-inch Airs, and 13, 14 and 16-inch Pros).



The 13-inch MacBook Air is taking a price cut to $1,099, while the M1 option is staying at $999.



