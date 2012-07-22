Apple Releases Patch to Fix Power, USB Problems in MacBooks

Simply called the "MacBook Air and MacBook Pro Update 1.0", the 77 MB download for OS X 10.7.4 addresses power consumption and USB compatibility issues that have affected buyers of notebooks that were released last month.

Apple maintained its tradition and remained secretive about the changes and possible effects, and simply stated that "this update fixes an issue that can lead to increased CPU power consumption, and it improves compatibility with some USB devices."

There was no information what may have caused the power problem and how much the fix will improve the power consumption performance of the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro. Apple Insider noted that there have been several complaints about USB port failures with "certain" external hard drives.