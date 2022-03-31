Intel Arc A350M GPU Appears Slower Than GTX 1050 Ti Mobile in 3DMark Fire Strike

Intel's newly released Arc A350M mobile GPU has been benchmarked in 3DMark Fire Strike and TimeSpy, as discovered by @harukaze5719 on Twitter. Packed within the new Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 2, performance of the A350M is on par or worse overall compared to Nvidia's mobile GTX 1050 Ti in these two specific benchmarks.

The Arc 3 A350M represents the bottom SKU in Intel's new lineup of Arc Alchemist mobile GPUs. It packs six Xe cores, six ray tracing units, and a core frequency of 1150MHz. Memory Bus is just 64-bits wide with a maximum memory capacity of 4GB (running on GDDR6 modules). But its power consumption is quite low with a configurable target power anywhere between 25 to 35 watts.

The Galaxy Book 2 Pro goes up to a Core i7-1260P along with the discrete Arc A350M GPU. Memory size and type were not listed, but Samsung is offering up to 16GB LPDDR5. Note that this laptop has both a "performance" mode along with a default mode according to Harukaze. The laptop was tested in both of these modes.

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 PROIntel i7 1260P + Intel ARC A530MDefault VS Performance mode3DMark Firestrike, TimeSpy pic.twitter.com/UP8mfvy9R0March 31, 2022 See more

Unfortunately we don't know which benchmarks were done in which mode, leaving us to make educated guesses. Nonetheless, we can still check out the notebooks highest 3DMark scores which should demonstrate the laptop's full capabilities.

In 3DMark Firestrike, the notebook achieved a maximum graphics score of 7,318 points, a physics score of 16,140 points and a combined score of 1,786 points. In 3DMark TimeSpy the laptop managed a 3,197 graphics score and a CPU score of 7,385.

These results are not great, even by budget gaming laptop standards. For comparison, Nvidia's GTX 1050 Ti Mobile GPU from several years ago can output the same results in 3DMark, or better.

In TimeSpy, there are a number of GTX 1050 Ti mobile scores which have achieved the 3,197 graphics score and higher. With scores as high as 9,336 in the highest Time Spy results for this particular GPU. However, there are several 1050 Ti scores far below the 3,197 score as well, so the A530M can technically outperform the GTX 1050 Ti in Time Spy depending on which score you're comparing against.

But, the A350M is no match for anything newer than Nvidia's entry-level Pascal GPUs. When we compare anything newer such as the GTX 1650 mobile, there are no 3DMark TimeSpy graphics scores under 4000 points. Let alone anything close to 3100 points.

Unfortunately, things don't get any better in 3DMark Fire Strike for the A350M. The GTX 1050 Ti is able to handily beat the Intel GPU with a graphics score of 8,867 points compared to the A350M's 7,318 points. For reference, that 1050 Ti score is the lowest we could find in 3DMark's benchmark browser and ranks as 100th place compared to all 1050 Ti results. (The number 1 result scored 20,294 points.)

Arc 350M Driver and Optimization Concerns

However, we have to take these results with a grain of salt, as there are too many variables to the Arc A350M's weak performance results. For one, 3DMark is just one benchmark and we will need to see the A350M's performance in gaming titles to get a fuller picture.

Plus, Intel just released its Arc series of GPUs yesterday, so there is no telling how immature GPU drivers are right now. There could also be performance and optimization inconsistencies with the Galaxy Book 2 Pro as well, which can further hinder performance.

So for now, we still have to wait for official gaming reviews of the A350M to see its true performance potential.