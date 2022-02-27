Samsung's Galaxy Book 2 Lineup Upgrades to Intel's Latest, Plus 1080p Webcams

Ahead of Mobile World Congress, Samsung is announcing a new suite of premium Windows 11-based PCs under the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 (stylized "Book2") umbrella.



The four new notebooks are the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360, a convertible 2-in-1 with Intel's 12th Gen Core P-series processors; the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro, a clamshell with P-series chips; the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360, a consumer-grade convertible with Intel's 12th Gen U-series chips; and the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business, an enterprise portable.

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360 Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business CPU Intel Core i7-1260P Intel Core i5-1240P or Core i7-1260P Intel Core i5-1235U or Core i7-1235U 12th Gen Intel Core i5 / i7 (vPro), i3/i5/i7 (no vPro) Graphics Intel Iris Xe Intel Iris Xe, Intel Arc (15.6-inch only) Intel Iris Xe Intel UHD Graphics, Intel Iris Xe, Nvidia GeForce MX570 A Display 13.3 or 15.6-inch Super AMOLED, 1920 x 1080 touchscreen 13.3 or 15.6-inch AMOLED, 1920 x 1080 13.3 or 15.6-inch Super AMOLED, 1920 x 1080 touchscreen 14-inch, FHD, Anti-glare RAM Up to 16GB LPDDR5 Up to 16GB LPDDR5 Up to 16GB LPDDR4x Up to 64GB Storage Up to 1TB NVMe SSD Up to 1TB NVMe SSD Up to 512GB NVMe SSD Up to 1TB Battery 13-inch, 63 Whr 13-inch, 63 Whr 54 Whr 51.5 Whr 15-inch, 68 Whr 15-inch, 68 Whr Ports Thunderbolt 4, 2x USB Type-C, micro SD card slot, headphone jack Thunderbolt 4, USB Type-C, USB Type-A, micro SD card slot, headphone jack Thunderbolt 4, USB Type-C, USB Type-A, micro SD card slot Thunderbolt 4, USB Type-C, 2x USB Type-A, HDMI 2.0, Ethernet, headphone jack, micro SD card slot Wireless Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.1 Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.1, 5G (15-inch only) Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.1 Wi-Fi 6E, 4G LTE (exclusively in Europe) S Pen Included Yes N/A No, but supported N/A Starting Price $1,249.99 $1,049.99 $899.99 TBA

The goal, it seems, is to have a lineup of laptops with different form factors and levels of power, albeit it all at fairly premium price points.



The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 is the flagship, with both clamshell and 2-in-1 capabilities. It's the only laptop in the lineup to exclusively use a Core i7 processor. Its other differentiation is the lack of a USB Type-A port. Instead, Samsung has opted for a Thunderbolt 4 port and a pair of USB Type-C ports. It also features a 1080p webcam and a fingerprint reader on the power key. It will come in 13.3-inch and 15.6-inch sizes. The smaller version will be 11.5 mm (0.45 inches) thick, while the model with the larger screen will measure 11.9 mm thick (0.47 inches).



Additionally, the Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 will come with the S Pen in the box. That will work on the laptop's 1080p Super AMOLED touch screen. If you like color, the Book 2 Pro 360 comes in three varieties: Silver, graphite, or an eye-catching burgundy.



For those who prefer a standard clamshell, there's the Galaxy Book 2 Pro, which is thankfully a way simpler name than the other notebooks. It, too, will come in 13.3-inch and 15.6-inch sizes. The 15-inch version will be the only notebook in the consumer lineup with 5G, as well as Intel's discrete Arc graphics in some markets. Here, Samsung is trading out one of the USB-C ports for a Type-A port, suggesting that people who don't want touch screens will be more likely to desire legacy ports. It, too, gets a 1080p webcam, but its color options are more limited at just silver and graphite.

