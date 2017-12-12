'Arizona Sunshine' Now Supports The Hyperkin Hyper Blaster

HTC recently started accepting orders for the Vive Tracker universal tracking devices, which open the doors for a wide variety of trackable VR accessories for the Vive platform. Hyperkin’s Hyper Blaster, a pistol-shaped controller, is one of the first Vive Tracker accessories available, and Vertigo Games didn’t waste any time supporting it. Starting today, you can opt into an optional beta build of Arizona Sunshine that enables support for the Hyper Blaster pistol.

The Hyperkin Hyper Blaster pistol peripheral takes advantage of the pogo pins on the bottom of the Vive Tracker to pass button input data to the tracker, which then relays the signal wirelessly back to the host computer. The Hyper Blaster includes a trigger, menu button, grip buttons, and a trackpad, which means that you can replace your wand controller with a pistol. In fact, Vertigo Games took it one step further and baked in support for two Hyper Blasters so that you can dual wield.

To try the beta, right click on Arizona Sunshine in your Steam Library and select properties. Navigate to the Betas tab and, from the drop-down menu, select the Hyper Blaster testbranch. Once you have the Hyper Blaster beta installed, launch the game and open the setting menu. On the Input page, you can assign a Tracker to one (or both) of your hands.

If you don’t yet have a Vive Tracker, you can pre-order one for $99 from Vive.com. The Hyperkin Hyper Blaster is and Amazon exclusive and it's currently available for pre-order $149 with an expected shipping date of December 22. The Hyper Blaster bundle includes the pistol peripheral, a Vive tracker, and a copy of Stress Level Zero’s Duck Season. If you don't yet have a copy of Arizona Sunshine, you can grab a copy from Steam for $39.99