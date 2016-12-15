Snail Games Bringing Jurassic Park-Like Concept To VR With 'ARK Park'

Snail Games revealed that its upcoming VR tourist attraction, ARK Park, is set to launch in 2017 and will support the three major VR platforms.
The company recently announced a licensing deal with Studio Wildcard, the developers of the popular dinosaur themed survival game, ARK: Survival Evolved. The agreement grants Snail Games the right to use Studio Wildcard’s dinosaur assets in its game.
From the descriptions that Snail Games provided about its vision for the game, we expect ARK Park to be the closest thing to Jurassic Park that you’ve ever experienced. ARK Park is a “relaxing” experience in a lush world filled with prehistoric creatures and features multiple “primal environments” with various creatures.
The game features rainforests, snow covered mountains, and swamp areas, and each habitat features a wide range of creatures. Snail Games is bringing more than 100 of ARK: Survival Evolved’s gigantic beasts to the park for you to enjoy.
ARK Park starts off in a visitor center, similar to the one featured in the Jurassic Park movie. There, guests will be greeted by a holographic display of the different dinosaurs found in the park. From the visitor center, players can set off into the park to explore on foot or by vehicle.
As you discover new dinosaurs and ancient creatures, you’ll have the option to get up close and personal with them. You can pet them, ride them, or capture them to keep in “your own personal petting zoo.” You can even customize the appearance of captured dinos.
Snail Games hasn’t revealed a concrete release date for ARK Park, but the developer said we could expect the game in 2017 for all three major VR platforms. Whether you have an Oculus Rift, HTC Vive, or PlayStation VR, you’ll be able to explore dinosaur-filled world of ARK Park next year.
Probably fair to use ARK: Survival Evolved system requirements. Technically the game still hasn't been optimized but it brings the latest hardware to its knees on a regular. I can play it on Low settings using medium world textures at about 30 fps on a GTX 770 + i7-920 @ 3.2 GHz. It is a RAM hog also.
@Faris_3 - ARK has dinosaurs\creatures with feather/fur textures. The Argentavis, Mammoths, Wolves and Saber Cats all look really great in high textures. Nothing is anatomically correct but there is poop. =)
Yeah was talking to my friend who has an HTC Vive room setup with a 1080 and 6700k/32GB RAM and plenty of other VR "games". Basically it doesn't have to be playable in the historic sense as part of the VR appeal is the touring aspect(being on a ride and just being able to provide your own point of view) is enough and that interacting with objects is a plus but not required to have a great VR experience.
If they plan to release the game on the Oculus store, they will have to comply to Oculus's recommended specs, so an i5 with a 970.
I'm not sure if the new minimum specs are required too.
Really though, even if it's been shown that some dinosaurs had some amount of feather-like plumage, in most cases there's not enough evidence to indicate how those feathers were distributed on their bodies, and it's very possible that many dinosaurs didn't have feathers at all. Just because feathers work fine on the birds we have today, doesn't mean they would have been ideal on creatures that in many cases grew far larger than any of Earth's current land animals, and that generally bore little resemblance to today's birds. Think of some of the largest mammals currently alive on Earth, like elephants, rhinos, and hippos, and how they tend to have very little fur or hair covering their bodies, different from what you see with most smaller mammals. Likewise, large dinosaurs might not have had need for feathers on their bodies, or at least not noticeable feathers. It's not going to be any more "anatomically correct" if you're putting feathers wherever you want on creatures that might not have even had them, or that might have only had them on certain parts of their bodies. If we're going to be making up the details on a whim, we might as well give the dinosaurs long, flowing, rainbow-colored manes like My Little Ponies. : P
And of course that's okay, if that's what the designers of a game want, as there's always going to be a fair amount of guesswork and artistic interpretation in recreating environments and creatures from tens or hundreds of millions of years ago. It could be interesting to see a game like this where Tyrannosaurs and Stegosaurus were covered in plumage, but it would only be a guess at this point to say whether that representation would be any more accurate. And ultimately, the makers of this game didn't even make the models themselves, but are licensing them from another, existing game, which takes place in a sci-fi setting, and isn't exactly trying to be entirely scientifically accurate. Designing a hundred dinosaur models with feathers probably wouldn't be economically feasible for a niche VR experience.
Granted it would be from a small dino, but still, need to see a real chunk of dino, rather then just rock.