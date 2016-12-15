Snail Games Bringing Jurassic Park-Like Concept To VR With 'ARK Park'

Snail Games revealed that its upcoming VR tourist attraction, ARK Park, is set to launch in 2017 and will support the three major VR platforms.

The company recently announced a licensing deal with Studio Wildcard, the developers of the popular dinosaur themed survival game, ARK: Survival Evolved. The agreement grants Snail Games the right to use Studio Wildcard’s dinosaur assets in its game.

From the descriptions that Snail Games provided about its vision for the game, we expect ARK Park to be the closest thing to Jurassic Park that you’ve ever experienced. ARK Park is a “relaxing” experience in a lush world filled with prehistoric creatures and features multiple “primal environments” with various creatures.

The game features rainforests, snow covered mountains, and swamp areas, and each habitat features a wide range of creatures. Snail Games is bringing more than 100 of ARK: Survival Evolved’s gigantic beasts to the park for you to enjoy.

ARK Park starts off in a visitor center, similar to the one featured in the Jurassic Park movie. There, guests will be greeted by a holographic display of the different dinosaurs found in the park. From the visitor center, players can set off into the park to explore on foot or by vehicle.

As you discover new dinosaurs and ancient creatures, you’ll have the option to get up close and personal with them. You can pet them, ride them, or capture them to keep in “your own personal petting zoo.” You can even customize the appearance of captured dinos.

Snail Games hasn’t revealed a concrete release date for ARK Park, but the developer said we could expect the game in 2017 for all three major VR platforms. Whether you have an Oculus Rift, HTC Vive, or PlayStation VR, you’ll be able to explore dinosaur-filled world of ARK Park next year.