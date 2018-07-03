ASRock Unleashes the Phantom Gaming X Radeon RX Vega 64 & RX Vega 56 Graphics Cards

ASRock's Phantom Gaming family of AMD graphics cards just got a tad bigger with the addition of Radeon RX Vega 64 8G and RX Vega 56 8G models.

Motherboard manufacturer ASRock might be a newcomer to the graphics card game, but the company isn't afraid to go all-out to satisfy its customers. ASRock has enjoyed wide acceptance of its initial lineup of Phantom Gaming X graphics cards based on the Radeon RX 500 series, so now the company has added the Radeon RX Vega 64 and RX Vega 56 SKUs to the family.

ASRock's new Phantom Gaming X Radeon RX Vega 64 8G and RX Vega 56 8G graphics cards are carbon copies of AMD's reference RX Vega 64 and RX Vega 56 models. Both feature a reference PCB and a blower-type cooling solution that employs a high-performance composite vapor chamber for heat dissipation and a double ball bearing fan that provides active cooling.

Phantom Gaming X Radeon RX Vega 64 8G

The Phantom Gaming X RX Vega 64 8G is ASRock's current flagship graphics card. It measures 280mm by 127.2mm and requires two slots for installation. The Phantom Gaming X RX Vega 64 8G is based on AMD's Vega 10 silicon and sports 4,096 stream processors and 64 ROPs. The graphics card features a 1247 MHz core clock and a boost clock of 1546 MHz. It also has 8GB of high-speed HBM2 memory clocked at 953 MHz. The HBM2 communicates across a 2048-bit memory interface. This graphics card draws power from two external 8-pin PCIe connectors.

The Phantom Gaming X RX Vega 64 8G comes armed with one HDMI 2.0 port and three DisplayPort 1.4 connections. The card supports HDCP (High-Bandwidth Digital Content Protection) content and 8K (7680 x 4320) displays.

Phantom Gaming X Radeon RX Vega 56 8G

Just like its bigger sibling, the Phantom Gaming X RX Vega 56 8G is a dual-slot graphics card that measures 280mm by 127.2mm. It's built around the same Vega 10 architecture and comes with a total of 3,584 stream processors and 64 ROPs. The Phantom Gaming X Radeon RX VEGA 56 8G operates at an 1156 MHz core clock, and the boost clock scales up to 1471 MHz. Its 8GB of HBM2 memory operates at a slightly lower frequency of 800 MHz across a 2048-bit memory bus. The Phantom Gaming X RX Vega 56 8G has the exact number of power connectors and display outputs as its counterpart.

As always, ASRock ships both graphics cards with the Phantom Gaming Tweak Utility that allows you to monitor and overclock your graphics card. ASRock hasn't revealed the pricing and availability for the new models.

