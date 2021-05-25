Russian Filing Suggests 100+ New Asus GPUs

If you like graphics cards, and who doesn’t?, this trademark filing to the Eurasian Economic Union spotted by Twitter user @momomo_us may be of interest. It details over 100 cards from Asus, including some very interesting models.

(Image credit: Asus)

On the list there are plenty of mining cards / CMP, of course, including crypto-specific versions of known models from Nvidia. The list is Nvidia-heavy, with AMD only getting one mention: an RX 6900XT with 16GB of RAM. but it’s some of the other card names that raise an eyebrow or two. There are Ti models of the RTX 3060, 3070 and the impending 3080Ti, and if that weren’t enough, a Turbo 3090. The Dual 3060, 3070 and 3080s were exciting for a moment before we remembered Asus likes to refer to a card with two fans instead of three that way. The return of dual-GPU cards like the GTX 690 is probably too much to ask for in a year like 2021.

The filing doesn’t mean Asus will be launching every card on the list but the sheer volume of cards listed, 107 by our count, means that we should see a large glut of new GPUs in the coming months. Some of the listed cards have names that repeat the titles of others, just in a different order or with an added zero (actually an O), such as the ROG-STRIX-RTX3070-O8G- V2-GAMING and the ROG-STRIX-RTX3070-8G-V2-GAMING. Anime fans may like to take note of the five cards (two 3080s, two 3080Tis, and a 3090) with a Gundam suffix, which might make an excellent imported prize for a giant robot-themed build, while those keen to get away from the black and gray hegemony in PC parts will be pleased to see nine white cards on the list.

The EEU is an economic union of states in eastern Europe and central and western Asia, and consists of Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan, with a few other ‘observer’ members including Cuba. Unfortunately, the EEC registry portal seems a touch unstable, dissolving into a server runtime error while we were browsing it, and in no way allowing us to download the offered PDF copy of the data.