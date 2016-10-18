Asus's Dual GTX 1050 Ti: A Non-Overclocker Before Strix

Shortly after Nvidia introduced the GP107-400 core at the heart of its GeForce GTX 1050 Ti graphics cards, Asus stepped forth to show off its customized Dual GeForce GTX 1050 Ti.

The Dual GeForce GTX 1050 Ti uses a white dual-fan thermal solution. Asus closely followed Nvidia’s reference design with this card; it's powered entirely from the motherboard's PCIe slot without the assistance of an auxiliary power connection.

This won’t be an issue for most gamers, but overclockers will want to look elsewhere. We haven’t tested the GTX 1050 Ti yet to determine exactly how much power it consumes, but we can get some insight from a statement Asus made in its press release. The company said, “At stock clocks, its power consumption is so low that the entire card stays within the 75W limit for PCI Express expansion slots.”

This statement suggests that, beyond stock clock speeds, the card would exceed the 75W power limit of the PCIe x16 slot. It also points to the card probably using close to 75W at stock speeds. Overall, it's doubtful that the GTX 1050 Ti will be able to overclock much without additional power.

Asus also announced an upcoming GTX 1050 Ti in its Strix series of graphics cards. The company said this card would ship factory overclocked and will have some additional headroom beyond that, which means it likely will have an auxiliary power connection to overcome the cards’ power limitation.

Asus will ship the Dual GTX 1050 Ti on October 25. The company did not disclose the GPU’s price.