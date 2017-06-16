Asus Has A Pair Of GeForce GT 1030 Graphics Cards (Updated)

Update, 6/16/17, 10:20am PT: Asus has made the Phoenix GeForce GT 1030 OC Edition and the GeForce GT 1030 2GB GDDR5 available on its website for $80 and $70, respectively.
Original article: 5/19/17, 11:00am PT:
Not one to be left out of the GPU arms race, Asus added a pair of new GeForce GT 1030 graphics cards to its GeForce line. Both cards are based on the recently announced GeForce GT 1030, which is equipped with 384 CUDA cores, 2GB of 6 GTps GDDR5 memory on a 64-bit memory bus, and a 30W power draw that requires no external power connectors.
The Asus Phoenix GeForce GT 1030 OC Edition is intended for compact system builds capable of light gaming, multimedia use, and driving a 4K display at 60Hz. The card comes with a custom cooling solution that mates a dual-ball bearing dust-proof fan with an aluminum heatsink under a black plastic shroud. The additional cooling enables higher boost clock speeds and overclocking headroom.
The Asus GeForce GT 1030 2GB GDDR5 is a passively cooled low profile graphics card intended for slimline silent HTPC builds. The relatively sizeable heatsink sports fins with large surface areas to keep temperatures down while remaining absolutely silent.
The company website clearly outlines the target market for this card:
Engineered with a highly-efficient 0dB thermal design, [the Asus GeForce GT 1030] dissipates heat in complete silence — making GT 1030 the perfect choice for your slimline home-theater PC (HTPC) build. Exclusive AUTO-EXTREME Technology for premium quality and best reliability. It also has GPU Tweak II for intuitive performance tweaking.
These cards are produced using Asus' industry-first Auto-Extreme manufacturing technology. Obviously, building something by hand introduces the chance of human error. This new production process fully automates every step of PCB manufacturing and can be done with much more precision than before.
Both cards are equipped with a single-link DVI-D port and an HDMI 2.0b port, which can handle a 4K display at 60Hz. Asus also bundles GPU Tweak II with both cards, which includes the new Gaming Booster function that maximizes graphics performance with a single click.
We reached out to Asus for pricing and availability and were told that the Phoenix GeForce GT 1030 OC Edition should retail for $70 and the passively cooled GT1030-SL-2G-BRK for $64, as soon as they’re available.
|Asus Phoenix PH-GT1030-O2G
|Asus GT1030-SL-2G-BRK
|GPU
|GeForce GT 1030
|GeForce GT 1030
|CUDA Cores
|384
|384
|Core Clock
|1,278MHz
|1,266MHz
|Boost Clock
|1,531 MHz
|1,506MHz
|Video Memory
|2GB GDDR5
|2GB GDDR5
|Memory Bus
|64-bit
|64-bit
|Memory Clock
|6,008MHz
|6,008MHz
|PCI Express
|PCIE 3.0
|PCIE 3.0
|Display Outputs
|DVI-D, HDMI 2.0b
|DVI-D, HDMI 2.0b
|HDCP Support
|Yes
|Yes
|Multi Display Capability
|2
|2
|Recommended PSU
|300W
|300W
|Direct X
|12
|12
|OpenGL
|4.5
|4.5
|Cooling
|Heatsink Fan Combo
|Heatsink (passive)
|Slot Size
|1.5
|1.5
|Supported OS
|Windows 10 / 8 / 7 (32/64-bit)
|Windows 10 / 8 / 7 (32/64-bit)
|Size
|7.3 x 4.4 x 1.4" (LxWxH)
|6.8 x 2.7 x 1.5" (LxWxH)
ah, so many memories on that card
UserBench comparison:
http://gpu.userbenchmark.com/Compare/Nvidia-GTX-750-Ti-vs-Nvidia-GT-1030/2187vsm283726
Phoronix review (on Linux):
https://www.phoronix.com/scan.php?page=article&item=nvidia-geforce-1030
ComputerBase benchmarks (German):
https://www.computerbase.de/2017-05/geforce-gt-1030-radeon-rx-550-test/3/#abschnitt_benchmarks_in_full_hd
Power requirements should definitely be low though, since the GT 1030 is supposed to have a 30 watt TDP, so one would likely be able to run on just about any power supply. Then again, most low-end power supplies could likely handle a much better performing 1050 or 1050 Ti just fine as well, since they only have around a 75 watt TDP.
, but it did get the job done(until I replaced it with a 5770 then a 650ti).