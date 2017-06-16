Trending

Asus Has A Pair Of GeForce GT 1030 Graphics Cards (Updated)

By Asus 

Update, 6/16/17, 10:20am PT: Asus has made the Phoenix GeForce GT 1030 OC Edition and the GeForce GT 1030 2GB GDDR5 available on its website for $80 and $70, respectively.

Original article: 5/19/17, 11:00am PT:

Not one to be left out of the GPU arms race, Asus added a pair of new GeForce GT 1030 graphics cards to its GeForce line. Both cards are based on the recently announced GeForce GT 1030, which is equipped with 384 CUDA cores, 2GB of 6 GTps GDDR5 memory on a 64-bit memory bus, and a 30W power draw that requires no external power connectors.

The Asus Phoenix GeForce GT 1030 OC Edition is intended for compact system builds capable of light gaming, multimedia use, and driving a 4K display at 60Hz. The card comes with a custom cooling solution that mates a dual-ball bearing dust-proof fan with an aluminum heatsink under a black plastic shroud. The additional cooling enables higher boost clock speeds and overclocking headroom.

The Asus GeForce GT 1030 2GB GDDR5 is a passively cooled low profile graphics card intended for slimline silent HTPC builds. The relatively sizeable heatsink sports fins with large surface areas to keep temperatures down while remaining absolutely silent.

The company website clearly outlines the target market for this card:

Engineered with a highly-efficient 0dB thermal design, [the Asus GeForce GT 1030] dissipates heat in complete silence — making GT 1030 the perfect choice for your slimline home-theater PC (HTPC) build. Exclusive AUTO-EXTREME Technology for premium quality and best reliability. It also has GPU Tweak II for intuitive performance tweaking.

These cards are produced using Asus' industry-first Auto-Extreme manufacturing technology. Obviously, building something by hand introduces the chance of human error. This new production process fully automates every step of PCB manufacturing and can be done with much more precision than before.

Both cards are equipped with a single-link DVI-D port and an HDMI 2.0b port, which can handle a 4K display at 60Hz. Asus also bundles GPU Tweak II with both cards, which includes the new Gaming Booster function that maximizes graphics performance with a single click.

We reached out to Asus for pricing and availability and were told that the Phoenix GeForce GT 1030 OC Edition should retail for $70 and the passively cooled GT1030-SL-2G-BRK for $64, as soon as they’re available.  

Asus Phoenix PH-GT1030-O2GAsus GT1030-SL-2G-BRK
GPUGeForce GT 1030GeForce GT 1030
CUDA Cores384384
Core Clock1,278MHz1,266MHz
Boost Clock1,531 MHz1,506MHz
Video Memory2GB GDDR52GB GDDR5
Memory Bus64-bit64-bit
Memory Clock6,008MHz6,008MHz
PCI ExpressPCIE 3.0PCIE 3.0
Display Outputs DVI-D, HDMI 2.0bDVI-D, HDMI 2.0b
HDCP SupportYesYes
Multi Display Capability22
Recommended PSU300W300W
Direct X1212
OpenGL4.54.5
CoolingHeatsink Fan ComboHeatsink (passive)
Slot Size1.51.5
Supported OSWindows 10 / 8 / 7 (32/64-bit)Windows 10 / 8 / 7 (32/64-bit)
Size7.3 x 4.4 x 1.4" (LxWxH)6.8 x 2.7 x 1.5" (LxWxH)
  • chaosmassive 20 May 2017 13:34
    this card remind me of ASUS EAH 4350 Silent
    ah, so many memories on that card
  • philipemaciel 21 May 2017 12:23
    Would be a nice addition to that passive cooling GPU testing Tom's did some weeks ago.
  • ozicom 22 May 2017 05:53
    Well there have to be at least one VGA port or DVI-I port to think that this card is a replacement for older cards. Because HDMI-VGA converting solutions do not work properly.
  • toesis 22 May 2017 20:46
    well i wish this pair was sli able
  • Brent_24 16 June 2017 17:59
    are both of these card better then the gtx 750 ti ??? are they good for people whom dont wanna change out their original power supplies
    Reply
  • cryoburner 16 June 2017 20:00
    19825107 said:
    are both of these card better then the gtx 750 ti ??? are they good for people whom dont wanna change out their original power supplies
    No, there haven't been many reviews for the GT 1030, but all indications are that these cards are slower than a 750 Ti...

    UserBench comparison:
    http://gpu.userbenchmark.com/Compare/Nvidia-GTX-750-Ti-vs-Nvidia-GT-1030/2187vsm283726

    Phoronix review (on Linux):
    https://www.phoronix.com/scan.php?page=article&item=nvidia-geforce-1030

    ComputerBase benchmarks (German):
    https://www.computerbase.de/2017-05/geforce-gt-1030-radeon-rx-550-test/3/#abschnitt_benchmarks_in_full_hd

    Power requirements should definitely be low though, since the GT 1030 is supposed to have a 30 watt TDP, so one would likely be able to run on just about any power supply. Then again, most low-end power supplies could likely handle a much better performing 1050 or 1050 Ti just fine as well, since they only have around a 75 watt TDP.
  • nukemaster 19 June 2017 19:25
    19713752 said:
    this card remind me of ASUS EAH 4350 Silent
    ah, so many memories on that card
    I have one of those. So slow even Windows Media Centers own interface was not smooth with video running :)
    , but it did get the job done(until I replaced it with a 5770 then a 650ti).
