Asus Enters The Capture Device Scene With The TUF Gaming CUK430

ASUS has announced that the company will be rolling out its own capture device, the ASUS TUF Gaming CUK430. While the company hasn’t nailed down a release window, it plans for a late Q1 / early Q2 launch, but those plans aren’t concrete as of yet. Pricing also has yet to be mentioned.

The capture device is one of the smaller ones I’ve seen on the market and even looks smaller than Avermedia’s Live Gamer Mini. It features two HDMI connections, a USB 3.0 connection, metal chassis with passive cooling, rubberized feet to stop the device from sliding while in use, and RGB lighting. The RGB lighting isn't just for looks, as it will also serve as an indicator for various functions, and you can also assign different colors to connected devices.

(Image credit: ASUS)

Like other capture cards on the market, the CUK430 will support past and current gaming consoles such as the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch and connect to other accessories like webcams, DLSR cameras, and PCs. It will also support existing capture software like OBS and XSplit.

While ASUS hasn’t released the specifics, we know that the ASUS TUF Gaming CUK430 will support up to 1080p 240 fps, 4K, and passthrough support. The capture device will support Nvidia, AMD, and Intel encoding technologies, along with CPU encoding.

The device itself will not include a built-in encoder as Asus did not want to introduce latency. It’s worth mentioning that ASUS is aware that capture devices that aren’t actively cooled are prone to heating up, and they have confirmed that the ASUS TUF Gaming CUK430 is rated up to 100 degrees Fahrenheit.

ASUS says it will release more info about the ASUS TUF Gaming CUK430 before the device launches.