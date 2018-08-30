New Asus ZenBooks Have Super Tiny Bezels, Whiskey Lake

(Image credit: Asus)

Asus is redesigning its line of ZenBooks with thinner bezels than ever before. At IFA in Berlin this week, the company revealed new 13, 14 and 15-inch models of its ZenBook lineup. The two smaller models will include Asus' new NumberPad, an LED keypad built into the TouchPad. Prices weren't revealed, but the machines will arrive in October.

The bezels are slimmer than ever before, even on the bottom of the display, and Asus claims up to a 95 percent screen-to-body ratio.

The notebooks use Intel's latest Whiskey Lake-U processors (Core i5 for the 13-inch and Core i7 for the 14 and 15-inchers). The 15-inch notebook can be configured with a GeForce MX150 or a GeForce GTX 1050 Max-Q.

Asus ZenBook 13 (UX333) Asus ZenBook 14 (UX433) Asus ZenBook 15 (UX533) CPU Intel Core i5-8265U Intel Core i7-8565U Intel Core i7-8565U GPU Intel UHD Graphics 620 Intel UHD Graphics 620 Nvidia GeForce MX150,GeForce GTX 1050 Max-Q,Intel UHD Graphics 620 Storage Up to 512GB PCIe SSD Up to 1TB PCIe SSD Up to 1TB PCIe SSD RAM Up to 16GB LPDDR3 2,133MHz Up to 16GB LPDDR3 2,133MHz Up to 16GB LPDDR3 2,133MHz Display 13.3-inch, 1920 x 1080 14-inch, 1920 x 1080 15.6-inch, 1920 x 1080 Size 11.9 x 7.4 x 0.7 inches 12.6 x 7.8 x 0.6 inches 13.9 x 8.7 x 0.7 inches Battery 50Wh 50Wh 73Wh

Additionally, each of the laptops has an infrared camera to log in with Windows Hello facial recognition and are MIL-STD810G tested for durability. They also boast an ErgoLift hinge, which puts the ZenBook's keyboard at an angle while typing. We hope to hear pricing information closer to the October launch date.