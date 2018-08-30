New Asus ZenBooks Have Super Tiny Bezels, Whiskey Lake

Asus is redesigning its line of ZenBooks with thinner bezels than ever before. At IFA in Berlin this week, the company revealed new 13, 14 and 15-inch models of its ZenBook lineup. The two smaller models will include Asus' new NumberPad, an LED keypad built into the TouchPad. Prices weren't revealed, but the machines will arrive in October.
The bezels are slimmer than ever before, even on the bottom of the display, and Asus claims up to a 95 percent screen-to-body ratio.
The notebooks use Intel's latest Whiskey Lake-U processors (Core i5 for the 13-inch and Core i7 for the 14 and 15-inchers). The 15-inch notebook can be configured with a GeForce MX150 or a GeForce GTX 1050 Max-Q.
|Asus ZenBook 13 (UX333)
|Asus ZenBook 14 (UX433)
|Asus ZenBook 15 (UX533)
|CPU
|Intel Core i5-8265U
|Intel Core i7-8565U
|Intel Core i7-8565U
|GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Nvidia GeForce MX150,GeForce GTX 1050 Max-Q,Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Storage
|Up to 512GB PCIe SSD
|Up to 1TB PCIe SSD
|Up to 1TB PCIe SSD
|RAM
|Up to 16GB LPDDR3 2,133MHz
|Up to 16GB LPDDR3 2,133MHz
|Up to 16GB LPDDR3 2,133MHz
|Display
|13.3-inch, 1920 x 1080
|14-inch, 1920 x 1080
|15.6-inch, 1920 x 1080
|Size
|11.9 x 7.4 x 0.7 inches
|12.6 x 7.8 x 0.6 inches
|13.9 x 8.7 x 0.7 inches
|Battery
|50Wh
|50Wh
|73Wh
Additionally, each of the laptops has an infrared camera to log in with Windows Hello facial recognition and are MIL-STD810G tested for durability. They also boast an ErgoLift hinge, which puts the ZenBook's keyboard at an angle while typing. We hope to hear pricing information closer to the October launch date.