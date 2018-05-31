Atari Opens Pre-Orders For Retro 'VCS' Console (Update: $2M Raised In 24 Hours)
Updated, 5/31/2018, 9:25am PT: The Atari VCS pre-orders got so much attention that it took down Indiegogo's website for a brief period. So far the campaign has raised more than $2 million in 24 hours. Time will tell how much money Atari can make before the month-long campaign ends.
Original article, 5/30/2018, 7:05am PT:
Atari opened pre-orders for its Atari VCS console on Indiegogo, and the response has been overwhelming, to put it mildly. The company has already raised more than $332,000 at time of writing--it originally hoped to raise $100,000--and the campaign still has a month to go.
The last Atari console was released in the '80s, so when Atari revealed last year that it was working on new hardware, it came as a bit of a shock. (And no, we aren't referring to the ridiculous "Speakerhats.") The console was originally known as the Ataribox when it was announced in July 2017 with little more than a few renders, basic specs, and a promise to be more than a nostalgia trip.
Atari took the Ataribox to GDC 2018 and renamed it the Atari Video Computer System (VCS). The company also refuted the idea that the Ataribox is a console, opting instead to describe it as a computer that runs a Linux-based operating system and can play games. Some of those games will be Atari classics, and the company plans to "reimagine" several of those titles, but it will also support Linux-compatible PC games.
Besides games, Atari said the Atari VCS will also support "streaming media and a universe of web-powered entertainment," though it didn't get into specifics. That doesn't come as much of a surprise--considering that all PCs and most consoles support video streaming and "web-powered entertainment," it would've been weirder if Atari's in-between don't-call-it-a-console didn't embrace modern forms of entertainment.
The Atari VCS will be accompanied by the Atari Classic Joystick and Atari Modern Controller. Two variants of the console are available: an all-black "Onyx" edition and a "Collector's Edition" boasting wood paneling that hearkens back to the company's early hardware. Prices range from $29 for the Atari Classic Joystick to $339 for the Collector's Edition console, Atari Classic Joystick, and Atari Modern Controller.
Atari has cut the price of the Onyx console from $299 to $199 until 12pm ET on June 4, and it will sell the Collector's Edition console and bundles until 12pm ET on June 11. The company plans to start delivering the Atari VCS and its accessories to consumers in July 2019. That's just an estimate, though, and hardware is often delayed. But hey, Atari fans have already waited decades for a new console. What's another year?
In any event I'm glad to see retro gaming coming back. I have noticed that children don't so much care about all the latest eye candy graphics as they do the general fun gameplay. Perhaps no better example of that is the extreme mind blowing popularity of the blocky 1980s-era graphics of Minecraft. What I wonder about though is if these retro developers/publishers have made the retro games for today's 16:9 format wide screen HDTVs vs. the old 4:3 ratio of the tube TVs the older consoles were originally programmed to use in native resolution format.
I wouldn't describe Minecraft as having "1980s-era graphics". This is what cutting edge 3D graphics looked like in 1989...
https://www.mobygames.com/game/dos/indianapolis-500-the-simulation/screenshots/gameShotId,112/
Minecraft looks more like a mid-90s game than an 80s game in terms of visual fidelity. Of course, it allows for way more polygons on screen than you would see in any game from even that time period.
What I meant by that comment was about the simple blocky 90-degree angle graphics like living in a world of Lego or something compared to the extreme realistic polygon and lighting complexity of modern game graphics. My point was that today's kids find gameplay more fun than pure eye candy. I find that a good thing to stimulate the mind.
Was it ever any different? If I can choose between a great looking game with poor gameplay and a simple looking game with great gameplay I still choose the latter. Can't talk for everyone, though.
I wasn't actually familiar with that one before, but a search tells me it might be Eggomania...
https://www.mobygames.com/game/atari-2600/eggomania
BTW, $200 is a steal for an AMD APU-based mini-PC w/ RAM and storage - even if graphics are just Vega 8. That's really what this is and how it should be seen.
Current RAM prices might mean it's limited to 4 GB ... or maybe that's why they're delaying 1 year.
This is obviously going to use a <= 35 W chip.
How do your temps compare with others'? I don't know if this is normal, but maybe there's something wrong with your CPU, or the heatsink isn't seated correctly? I don't recall seeing those kinds of temps in the launch reviews.
There is no mobile Bristol Ridge APU yet.
As for temps, people read default regular sensor temps, which look fine. They are within 50~60C range on load like 3DMark or Uniengine Valley. But if you read GPU and CPU diode temps as well, they are 25C over that. There are articles that also confirm this. IHS is really bad. You start noticing that something is wrong when you see CPU throttling. Then you pay attention to Diode temps read out and see that the actual 80C threshold has been reached although your regular CPU Temps sensor says ~60C.
Also, you cannot seat the cooler "badly". It comes with a backplate and screws that will only go as much as they need to.
edit: From tech spot review:
"Whereas the Wraith Stealth was pushing into the high 80s with just the GPU overclocked, the Gammaxx 200T setup never saw temps rise above 55 degrees, which remarkable. Please note I maintained an ambient room temperature of 21 degrees."
So, better cooler helps, a lot. Still, at default clock speeds with stock cooler, something is not right. The stock cooler doesn't look that bad at all and the only way to prevent overheating on my machine was to set it to max fan speed at 50C (since it reads cpu package temp, not diode on my mobo). It's not very loud at those 1480rpm. And thankfully, that PC is just for office-like work.
I think you mean Raven Ridge and yes there is and has been for a while. I have one in my laptop, the Ryzen 5 2500U, there is also the Ryzen 7 2700U. Bristol Ridge is the old architecture but on AM4, those were out last year and will be obsolete shortly.
From what I had read, the 'classic' joystick has the ability to rotate the stick, so it could act similar to the traditional paddles. I haven't seen 100% confirmation on that though.
I'm aware that this "not-a-console console" isn't meant to be a powerhouse, nor does it need to be... But choosing Bristol Ridge over something similar to Raven Ridge for a 2019 launch? Sounds to me like they cut quite the deal with AMD to manufacture some old cheap parts, and that they're looking to grab very very high margins on this product.
Add in the severe lack of game play shown so far, and this is really starting to look like a nostalgia cash grab gimmick. I really do hope that I'm wrong, though...