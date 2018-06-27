Blast From the Past: BBC Releases Historical '80s Computing Literacy Project

BBC's chief technology and product officer, Matthew Postgate, said this archive offers a fascinating and nostalgic glimpse into an important milestone in the history of computing. Indeed, such a collection of videos and computer programs is invaluable to anyone that wants to learn more about how we reached the current state of computing. Surely the changes in hardware are mind-blowing (however, the same programming principles still apply).

The 1980s is among the most important periods in computer history. Besides the introduction of the first IBM PC in 1981, it's also the decade when home PCs like Commodore 64, Atari ST, Amiga 500, Amstrad 6128 and ZX Spectrum thrived, introducing computing to thousands of users, with many of them becoming the backbone of today's IT industry. So besides good music (according to our taste, at least), the '80s were a major milestone for computers as well, and BBC's CLP covers almost the entire decade (1980-1988).



If you want to experience a bit of '80s nostalgia, or if you belong to a younger generation and are just curious about this period, then you should definitely watch some CLP episodes. You can also try out any of the BBC Micro programs to get an idea of how coding was back in the day (and the graphics capabilities of those old machines).

And for more information about computer history, you can also take a look at our article, Computer History - From The Antikythera Mechanism To The Modern Era.