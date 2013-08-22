Tom's Guide: 10 of the Best VoIP Apps for Your Desktop

Though landlines and cell phones still bear some distinct advantages compared to voice over Internet Protocol, VoIP is a great addition to your desktop machine. But which VoIP software is the best? That probably depends on your own requirements. The Tom's Guide team has put together a list of the best 10. Check out '10 of the Best VoIP Apps for Your Desktop' to see which one is for you.

VoIP or Voice over Internet Protocol is part of a continuing communications revolution swiftly challenging the supremacy of the traditional landline telephone. The popularity of services such as Skype has lead to an explosion of VoIP programs, apps, and hardware that let you bypass traditional phone switching networks in favor of digitized, over-the-internet voice calls, instant messaging, and video conferencing. Its ease of use and numerous applications have seen people from all walks of life embrace VoIP systems. From business executives using telepresence and video conferencing to cut down on travel costs, to online gamers looking for an easy means of in-game communication, and far-flung families looking for a means to get in touch with distant loved ones that won't cost an arm and a leg, VoIP is an integral part of life for many.10 of the Best VoIP Apps for Your Desktop

Follow Tom’s Guide on Twitter!