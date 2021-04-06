Biden to Discuss Semiconductor Supply Chain with Pat Gelsinger

The new U.S. administration has announced its massive plans to invest in the U.S. infrastructure, one of the important parts of which is the semiconductor industry. While no exact details of the plan are out, some tidbits have started to emerge.

U.S. President Joseph Biden is set to hold a meeting with executives of American semiconductor companies on April 12, reports Reuters. Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger, as well as numerous other chipmakers (read: IBM, GlobalFoundries, etc., but we are speculating), will attend this meeting, the agency reports.

The semiconductor supply chain is very fragile, which is why the meeting will also involve Biden's national security adviser Jake Sullivan and his economic aide Brian Deese, according to Reuters.



Last week Biden's administration announced a plan to invest $50 billion in semiconductor production, yet in a world where a modern semiconductor production facility costs North from $20 billion, this may not be enough. Meanwhile, the fab costs themselves may is not be the only concern for companies like Intel.