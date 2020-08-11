Biostar Drops Two Silver Z490 Motherboards: One ATX, One Mini-ITX

Though Biostar might not be the first that comes to mind when purchasing a motherboard, the company does make some pretty good value offerings, as evident from two new releases: the Racing Z490A-SILVER & the Racing Z490T-SILVER (spotted by techPowerUp).

These 'Silver' boards come in with ATX and Mini-ITX formats, packing the basic features one needs on boards like these but without going overboard on expensive goodies and eyecandy.

The ATX board, the Racing Z490A-SILVER places four DDR4 memory slots next to its LGA1200 socket, complemented by two PCIe x16 slots below, though the second one is only wired to four lanes. It also comes with USB 3.2 Gen 1. The board also comes with two full-spec M.2 slots and one more for installing a WiFi card in.

(Image credit: Biostar)

On the Mini-ITX side, naturally, some compromises have to be made. There are only two DDR4 memory slots and a single PCI-Express x16 slot, and the M.2 slot is on the rear of the motherboard. It does come with USB 3.1 Gen 1 though, and it also has WiFi built onto the board.

No word on pricing yet, but you can expect these boards to be among the more affordable Z490 options in the $150 to $175 range.