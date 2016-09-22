Trending

'Battle.Net' No More; Blizzard To Rename Service

Change is in the air over at Blizzard Entertainment. After the recent retirement of company staple Chris Metzen, Blizzard announced that its Battle.net platform will be receiving a new name in the coming months.

The company explained that it would be transitioning away from using the Battle.net namesake in favor of a Blizzard-branded title, similar to the recently released Blizzard Streaming and Blizzard Voice services. Although a new name hasn’t been officially released, we can expect Blizzard to be all over it.

Blizzard reasoned that Battle.net was created in a day and age where online multiplayer support was not an automatic expectation, so the service was given an individual identity. Nowadays, online support is axiomatic, and the branding can be confusing to some, as Blizzard explained in its news post:

“When we created Battle.net, the idea of including a tailored online-gaming service together with your game was more of a novel concept, so we put a lot of focus on explaining what the service was and how it worked, including giving it a distinct name. Over time, though, we’ve seen that there’s been occasional confusion and inefficiencies related to having two separate identities under which everything falls—Blizzard and Battle.net. Given that built-in multiplayer support is a well-understood concept and more of a normal expectation these days, there isn’t as much of a need to maintain a separate identity for what is essentially our networking technology.”

The timetable for the new branding of Battle.net hasn’t been determined yet, with Blizzard only stating that we'll see these changes implemented in the coming months.

  • tamalero 22 September 2016 01:11
    Oh please, they are just doing what Steam, Origin and other platforms did.
    Change from single game networked platform to multigame distribution system.
  • Martell1977 22 September 2016 01:30
    Sad, "Battle.net" has become a well known staple. Anyone that has ever played a Blizzard game knows what it is. The name recognition is off the charts, I really don't understand this move. I think they are sacrificing something that is iconic Blizzard.
  • alextheblue 22 September 2016 01:32
    Seems pointless. Blizzard games use it, if you play one of their games, you use Battle.net. No different than Valve -> Steam or EA -> Origin. Where's the confusion exactly, Blizzard? They should just come out and say nah man it's not cool anymore in the year 2016... we're gonna call it Icechill, brah.

    I wouldn't be surprised if they did, but if you have a source a link would be appreciated.
  • bluesdealer 22 September 2016 01:52
    Seems like a marketing move. .NET anything carries a strong 90s connotation with it, so I suppose they are trying to make the service seem more modern. To me, its iconic and nostalgic, but I'm getting old and there's a new generation of gamers who don't have any concept of connecting to an optional server to enable online multiplayer. They just happily pay their Xbox Live subscription so they can game on an internet connection they already pay an ISP for.

    Not to mention, Blizzard want to normalize an "always on" internet connection requirement in games as more of an expectation, because that's were the $$ is.
  • Virtual_Singularity 22 September 2016 03:16
    It seems a trivial matter, and no big deal, really. Though I don't see why its necessary to change it either lol. Change it to what, I wonder? Many of those who've known it since the beginning, many moons ago, are accostomed to the name battle.net, going as far back as we remember.
  • canadianvice 22 September 2016 04:21
    I guess it's based on the fact that the Battle.net people have largely grown up now, perhaps outside of their intended demographic...

    But with that said, I really do fail to see the point in renaming it. Battle.net is instantaneous brand recognition and personally, comes to me as having a fair degree of respectability. It's solid, it's backed, well-supported and useful.

    You say Gamespy, maybe some people know it. Say game ranger, some might know it. Name hamachi or ESO or these other engines, people might know it. Anyone who's part of the culture, however, KNOWS Battle.net. It's a staple.
  • bloodroses 22 September 2016 04:39
    Tempest would be a good name for the service imo; although it doesn't need changing in the first place.
  • fruitn 22 September 2016 07:21
    Think I'll make a small cross to hang on my wall.
  • Tom_142 22 September 2016 07:32
    @Tamalero totally agree
  • cats_Paw 22 September 2016 07:53
    I wonder what will happen to diablo 2 then.
    In Starcraft 1 I dont mind since I havent used Battle.net servers for a decade, but in diablo 2 I still use b.net.
