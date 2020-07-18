Boxed Version Of Core i9-10850K Points To Retail Availability

Intel Processor (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Intel insists on keeping a tight lip about the Core i9-10850K even though the deca-core chip is evidently out there. A boxed version (BX8070110850K) of the processor (via @momomo_us) has appeared in various retailers overseas, implying that the Core i9-10850K could be available to the general public.

By now, the Core i9-10850K's specifications are pretty much out there. The processor is a slightly modified replica of the flagship Core i9-10900K. It comes equipped with 10 cores, 20 threads and 20MB of L3 cache. The Core i9-10850K seemingly has a base clock that's 100 MHz lower than the Core i9-10900K while also lacking support for Intel's Thermal Velocity Boost (TVB) feature. Therefore, the Core i9-10850K has a boost clock the reaches 5.2 GHz.

The TDP (thermal design power) rating for the Core i9-10850K remains a mystery to this day. For comparison, the Core i9-10900K plays within a 125W limit. It remains to be seen whether the 100 MHz slower base clock and lack of TVB on the Core i9-10850K will impact the processor's TDP.

The Core i9-10850K's other properties should mirror those of the Core i9-10900K. This means native support for DDR4-2933 memory modules, and the Intel UHD Graphics 630 engine is still present. On the expansion end, the processor provides 16 PCIe 3.0 lanes.

Intel Core i9-10850K (Image credit: LambdaTek)

Digital Storm, a custom PC builder based in the U.S., insinuated that the Core i9-10850K costs $42 less than the Core i9-10900K. If we use the latter's MSRP ($488 - $499) as a reference, the Core i9-10850K should end up selling between $446 or $447. Now that LambdaTek has also listed the processor, perhaps it can help us narrow down the potential price for the processor.

LambdaTek put up the Core i9-10850K with a price tag of £383.13 (~$482) excluding VAT (value-added tax). The Core i9-10900K is available for £449.54 (~$565) at LambdaTek, meaning it's approximately 17.2% more expensive than the Core i9-10850K. If we apply the same percentage to the Core i9-10900K's MSRP, the Core i9-10850K could debut between $416 and $426.

The Core i9-10850K might look attractive with a sub-$430 price tag, but it wouldn't be a guaranteed hit, either. AMD's Ryzen 9 3900X currently retails for $429.99 and flexes two additional cores, not to mention support for PCIe 4.0.