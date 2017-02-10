'Star Trek: Bridge Crew' Delayed Again, But Original Series Fans Should Be Happy

Ubisoft passed on some good news and some bad news about Star Trek: Bridge Crew. The publisher revealed that it pushed the game’s release date back again, but the justification should please any true fan.

We got our first taste of Bridge Crew at E3 in June 2016. At the time, Red Storm Entertainment planned to have the game finished in time for the PlayStation VR launch. At Gamescom in August 2016, we had a chance to try the game and talk to a Ubisoft representative, who told us the game was slated for release on November 29, 2016.

In October 2016, Ubisoft made the disappointing announcement that Star Trek: Bridge Crew wouldn’t hit the market in time for the holiday season. “In order to deliver the best game experience possible at launch, we have decided to push the release of Star Trek: Bridge Crew to March 14, 2017,” the publisher wrote in a blog post.

March 14 is fast approaching, and no doubt Star Trek fans are getting anxious to step foot on the bridge. Unfortunately, you’ll have to wait a little while longer. The engineers need another 6 weeks to ensure the U.S.S. Aegis is ready for deep space, so Ubisoft pushed its maiden voyage to May 30.

The delay isn’t all bad news, though. In fact, for die-hard Star Trek fans, it’s actually good news. Red Storm Entertainment is using the extra time to bring the U.S.S. Enterprise into the game.

“The original U.S.S. Enterprise is such an iconic part of the franchise,” said David Votypka, senior creative director at Red Storm Entertainment. “The adventures and relationships that took place on the ship are a special part of Star Trek history, so we were determined to give players the opportunity to create their own adventures and stories on this classic ship.”

Star Trek: Bridge Crew is in development for PlayStation VR, Oculus Rift, and Steam VR, and the game offers cross-platform multiplayer, so you can play with your friends no matter which headset they have.